NFL Draft 2021: With the seventh overall pick, the Detroit Lions select Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

The Detroit Lions opted to bolster their offensive line and selected offensive tackle Penei Sewell with the seventh overall pick. He is the best offensive lineman in the draft. He was one of the players who opted out of the 2020 college football season.

Like Trevor Lawrence, Penei Sewell has held the top spot for the best offensive linemen in the draft. Sewell has everything an NFL franchise is looking for in an offensive tackle.

The Detroit Lions were expected to pick a wide receiver with the seventh pick after losing Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones this offseason. Luckily for the Lions, this draft has several great wide receivers that can make an impact early in their rookie season.

If there's one thing that helped Jared Goff lead the Rams to the Super Bowl, it was his offensive line. With the Lions drafting Penei Sewell, it now gives Goff the same caliber of offensive line that he had when the Rams went to the Super Bowl.

How will Penei Sewell help the Detroit Lions in his rookie season?

Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual - Oregon v Wisconsin

The Detroit Lions knew they needed to address the offensive line and the receiving core when they traded for Jared Goff. They addressed the first with Penei Sewell. The Detroit Lions will be getting the pass protection that Goff needs to throw the football.

One NFL head coach called Lions’ first-round pick Penei Sewell “the one surefire Hall of Famer in this draft class.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 30, 2021

Despite sitting out that season, Penei Sewell will be ready to start for the Detroit Lions in Week 1. Jared Goff could sleep better tonight knowing that he has Penei Sewell protecting his blindside in the 2021-2022 NFL season. The Lions may have one of the best offensive lines in football next year.

Advertisement

Prediction for Penei Sewell's Rookie Season

Oregon OT Penei Sewell

Penei Sewell will be starting on the Detroit Lions offensive line in 2021. Sewell will not only help the Lions in pass blocking but also run blocking for the Lions. He's been working all season long to get into shape and be ready for his rookie season.

The Detroit Lions pick Oregon OT Penei Sewell at No. 7 🦁



Sewell opted out for the 2020 season and was the 2019 Outland Trophy winner, awarded to the nation’s best overall interior lineman. pic.twitter.com/3zE58riYzs — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 30, 2021

The Detroit Lions didn't necessarily need an offensive lineman with the talent that they have on their offensive line. They did get a key piece on contributing to keeping Jared Goff healthy.

The quarterback was excited about being traded to Detroit because he wanted to play for a team that believed in him. The Lions picking Sewell should certainly excite Goff.