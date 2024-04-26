NFL Draft 2024: Bears star Caleb Williams makes history, breaks Fanatics record weeks after Caitlin Clark frenzy

Caleb Williams has taken over the NFL world without even playing a single snap. Not only that, the latest addition to the Chicago Bears roster has broken WNBA sensation Caitlin Clark’s record as well.

Fanatics, a web-based marketplace for acquiring jerseys and other merchandise for players, informed fans on April 16 that Indiana Fever star Clark had broken the record for the fastest-selling jersey of any player on draft night.

However, Clark’s record did not hold for long, as USC graduate Williams shattered that record on draft night. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Caleb Williams is the new benchmark for sales of merchandise on draft night. Schefter wrote on X (previously known as Twitter):

“Chicago’s No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams broke the Fanatics record for draft night merchandise sales for any draft pick in any sport, beating the previous record set last week by Caitlin Clark.”

Leading up to the 2024 NFL draft, Williams was considered to be the best in his class. However, the draft day did not throw any surprises on that front, as the Bears selected the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner as the No. 1 pick.

Caleb Williams has his work cut out

Heading into the draft, the Bears had traded their No. 1 quarterback, Justin Fields, to the Pittsburgh Steelers for peanuts, making it clear that they would be drafting a high-potential signal-caller on Thursday night. Unlike other QBs drafted, Caleb Williams is a starter from day one and will have that added responsibility and pressure.

After being selected by the Bears, Williams told the media about his plans to take the franchise to another level. Apart from being impressed by the coaching staff and facility, Williams has a fondness for the Bears’ zeal for winning.

"They've been saying that they want to win, they've been saying that they're hungry," Williams said. "When I went there on a visit, they were showing me plans of how they plan on implementing that, things like that throughout the whole team, myself, to be able to lead these guys to victories."

Only time will tell whether Williams and the Bears are a perfect match for each other. However, at this time, all looks good in the Bears camp with the addition of the USC standout.