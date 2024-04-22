NFL Draft 2024: HC Mike Tomlin says Steelers not "overly thirsty" to draft following active free agency

One big player in free agency is the Pittsburgh Steelers after a serious haul of talent arrived under Mike Tomlin's guidance.

Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, Patrick Queen, Van Jefferson, Cordarrelle Patterson, Quez Watkins and Deshon Elliott were just some of the names to roll through the door.

Due to the high volume of incomings, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin isn't too worried about drafting for a particular position.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tomlin said via nbcsports.com:

"We've been very active in free agency and that makes you really comfortable as you lean in on draft weekend. We've addressed a lot of needs, so don't feel overly thirsty in any particular area."

With the Steelers seemingly content with their work as of now, entering the draft without having a pressing need is one of the better positions to be in.

Pittsburgh, who picks at No. 20, can let the draft fall whichever way it does and then make its pick accordingly. The team does not need to reach for a specific player to fill a roster hole. Instead, Pittsburgh can select the best player open on the draft board when it comes time for their pick.

Steelers and Mike Tomlin active during free agency

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens

Pittsburgh were coming off yet another winning season under Tomlin as they finished the year with a 10-7 record. That was enough to secure a playoff berth after an uneven season.

Pittsburgh would fall 31-17 to the Buffalo Bills. Due to its quarterback situation that saw Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky try the starter position, something had to give.

Pittsburgh added Wilson and Fields during the free agency period to completely revamp the QB room. The franchise also secured linebacker Patrick Queen from the Baltimore Ravens and added offensive weapons in Patterson, Jefferson, Watkins and MyCole Pruitt.

There's a different feeling around the organization now as it finally has a proper QB room (they hope) for the upcoming season. Wilson and Fields will no doubt compete for the starting job in training camp as a new era begins in the Steel City.