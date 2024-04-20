NFL Draft 2024: Peyton Manning stresses Sean Payton's first-round pick is "critical" for Broncos' future

The 2024 NFL Draft is less than a week away, and a team to watch out for will be Sean Payton's Denver Broncos. The AFC West franchise is coming off an 8-9 season and released Russell Wilson this offseason.

It's no secret that the Broncos need a new quarterback, and they could draft one this week. Peyton Manning, who won a Super Bowl with the Broncos, recently told 9News.com about how crucial the draft is for the team, as it will dictate where the team will go with Sean Payton. Manning said:

"Obviously next Thursday’s important, It’s always important but I think it’s critical for the Broncos, especially to see where we’re going. I think it will say a lot about how our team is going to start out."

Manning added, "I’m a big believer in Sean (Payton, the head coach) and what he can do. I know he and George (Paton, the general manager) have a good plan going into Thursday. I don’t have any inside knowledge. But I’m pulling hard for the team."

"Obviously, there’s been some change, some turnover and that can be exciting. It’s an opportunity for some other guys to have a chance to step up and we’ll see what happens next Thursday."

Releasing Russell Wilson has put the franchise in a difficult situation, as they took a $85-million cap hit. The Broncos also released star safety Justin Simmons due to cap constraints and he will be a massive loss for them.

There are many holes on the Broncos' roster, and like Manning said, the Broncos need to have a good draft or else they might not contend for a few more years.

2024 NFL Draft: Should Sean Payton get a new quarterback?

Sean Payton: NFL Combine

The Broncos have the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. It will be very tough for them to trade up and draft J.J. McCarthy, which is why many expect them to get Oregon's Bo Nix,

However, even if the Broncos don't draft a quarterback, they could set themselves up for success in the future. Nix is 24, and although he's coming off a great year with Oregon, the team will be better if they improve their skill positions.

The franchise recently traded away Jerry Jeudy, and Courtland Sutton is their WR1, who could also get traded in the coming months. If they draft a new quarterback, he will not have much to work with, and with the 12th overall pick, Sean Payton could get himself a great player on either side of the ball.

The Broncos could attempt to get a quarterback in the later round, or simply draft one next year. As presently constructed their roster is one of the worst in the NFL, and they could potentially finish with the worst record in the NFL.

If that happens then they will have a top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, which will put them in place to get a better and younger draft prospect like Shedeur Sanders, who could arguably be better than Nix or even Michael Penix Jr.