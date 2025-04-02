NFL draft 2025: Chargers suggested getting Cam Ward's "explosive" teammate to fill in offensive needs, per ESPN report

On Tuesday, ESPN NFL analysts Matt Miller and Jordan Reid released their latest 2025 NFL draft team needs.

The three biggest team needs for the LA Chargers were the tight end, wide receiver and defensive tackle positions.

Miller and Reid had the Chargers selecting a TE as their "Prospect to fill a need outside Round 1" when the franchise chose Miami Hurricanes Elijah Arroyo.

"The Chargers' offense lacks a reliable tight end option, and Arroyo is coming off a breakout season with Cam Ward running the Miami offense," Miller wrote. "Arroyo has battled injuries in his past, but he's an explosive route runner with after-the-catch speed."

LA's TE options include Will Dissly, Tyler Conklin, Tucker Fisk and McCallan Castles. In 2024, Dissly served as the team's primary receiving option from the TE position.

Although he had a career season and recorded career highs in receptions and receiving yards, Dissly is limited as a receiver in the NFL.

Last season, Arroyo had 35 receptions for 590 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns. He also threw a seven-yard passing TD.

What can Elijah Arroyo bring to the Chargers offense?

Justin Herbert is one of the best quarterbacks in the league and found a strong connection with rookie WR Ladd McConkey in 2024. The potential addition of Elijah Arroyo would provide Herbert with another elite receiving option to help the overall state of the Chargers. Last season, there were times when the LA Chargers did not have a lot of receiving depth behind McConkey, which would change if Arroyo was on the roster.

Arroyo is a great receiving TE; however, he can also be productive as a blocker. Jim Harbaugh is known for his downhill, running scheme that emphasizes the importance of a strong offensive line and blocking. With Arroyo's dual-threat receiving and blocking skills, he could be a great fit for the Chargers to target in the 2025 NFL draft.

