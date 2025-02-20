NFL Draft 2025: Insider Daniel Jeremiah tabs two 'home run' WRs for Texans' first-round targets

NFL insider Daniel Jeremiah believes there are two "home run" picks at wide receiver for the Houston Texans in the 2025 NFL draft. Those receivers are Ohio State Buckeyes' Emeka Egbuka and the Texas Longhorns' Matthew Golden.

On Thursday, Texans reporter Cody Stoots tweeted:

"On his pre-combine conference call, Daniel Jeremiah said wide receivers Emeka Egbuka and Matthew Golden would be home runs for the Houston Texans in the first round. He said there are chances to address the interior offensive line later in the draft."

Egbuka would certainly be a great pick for Houston. He is coming fresh off of a national championship victory in his senior year. In 2024, Egbuka recorded 81 receptions for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns. He would serve as an excellent complement to Nico Collins on the opposite side of the field.

Golden is from Houston and would likely love to play for his hometown NFL franchise. He has the numbers to justify a first-round selection, with 58 receptions for 987 yards and nine touchdowns.

Given Houston currently has two receivers with injuries in Tank Dell and Stefon Diggs, adding another receiver to its roster would prove beneficial.

Houston Texans hunting for key pieces to take next step in NFL playoff hopes

The Houston Texans made it right back to where they did in the 2023 season. They won the AFC South and advanced to the divisional round of the playoffs. Like last year, they were defeated in the second round of the playoffs, but this time by eventual AFC Champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.

NFL: AFC Divisional Round-Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn

One of Houston's biggest issues this year was protecting franchise quarterback CJ Stroud. Stroud was the second-most sacked quarterback in the NFL after being brought down 52 times.

That said, adding interior guards to protect Stroud in the offseason will be vital to the organization's ability to take the next step.

With talented free agents and a deep draft pool at offensive line, targeting offensive weapons for Stroud in the early rounds could also be an option.

Regardless of their approach in the draft, the Texans have several moves to make to reach the level of the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills in the AFC.

