NFL Draft 2025: Patriots urged to make a move for Minnesota's "quick-footed" OT to bolster Drake Maye's protection

The New England Patriots need to do a better job of protecting Drake Maye as well as adding more weapons. New England has the fourth overall pick and has multiple options.

Ad

However, as a prospect to watch after the first round, NFL analyst Jordan Reid thinks the Patriots should select Aireontae Ersery later on in the draft from the Minnesota Golden Gophers to be a key part of the offensive line.

"Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota. The Patriots are still searching for a blindside protector for Drake Maye. Ersery is a quick-footed tackle with long arms, which makes it difficult for defenders to win cleanly against him," Reid wrote.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ersery is projected to be a second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, according to NFLDraftBuzz.com. The outlet ranks Ersery as the 46th-ranked prospect, so the Patriots could select him in the second round to bolster New England's offense.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ersery is also ranked as the sixth-best offensive tackle in Mel Kiper Jr.'s draft rankings.

The 2025 NFL Draft is set between April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Patriots coach likes offensive line options in the NFL Draft

New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel wants to address their offensive line in the draft.

Ad

New England added Morgan Moses, Garrett Bradbury and Wes Schweitzer to improve the offensive line in free agency. However, the Patriots are still expected to use a draft pick or multiple picks on the offensive line.

The Patriots have been linked to Will Campbell and Armand Membou at fourth, but overall, Vrabel said the offensive line depth in the draft is solid.

“I think they’re great, young, talented players that have great film,” Vrabel said, via 985thesportshub. “Will’s got a lot of snaps at left tackle, Membou’s played right, but there’s a lot guys that have played right and left, and switched.

Ad

"So those are two good young players to talk about in that conversation. But there’s others throughout the draft as well.”

New England allowed the highest pressure rate in the NFL last season, so addressing the offensive line is key.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.