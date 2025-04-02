NFL Draft 2025: Steelers' "ideal" Najee Harris replacement could be Iowa RB per ESPN report

Najee Harris had spent his entire career so far as the starting running back for the Pittsburgh Steelers. This will no longer be the case in the upcoming 2025 NFL season after he departed during the free agency period and joined the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Steelers followed the move up by signing Kenneth Gainwell during the offseason to pair with Jaylen Warren, but ESPN's Matt Miller believes they will also target another option in the 2025 NFL Draft. He named Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kaleb Johnson as an ideal replacement for Harris in Pittsburgh's offensive system in an article published on Tuesday.

Miller stated:

"Johnson is a throwback runner with power at the point of impact, the agility to bounce runs outside, and impressive downhill speed. He's ideal for the Steelers' scheme and mentality."

Miller's analysis of Johnson could remind fans of the rushing style of Harris. While Warren offers more explosive upside, they are losing their workhorse, as Harris recorded at least 250 carries in each of his four seasons in Pittsburgh and averaged more than 300 touches per year without missing a single game along the way.

Kaleb Johnson profiles as a potential workhorse himself after a massive final college football season with the Iowa Hawkeyes. He rushed for 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns in the highly competitive Big Ten Conference. Miller believes Johnson is the best replacement for Najee Harris as a potential day-two pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Najee Harris among Steelers' key departures on offense

Najee Harris (Credit: Getty)

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in a major transitional period with their offense ahead of the 2025 NFL season. In addition to Najee Harris, they also moved on from Russell Wilson and Justin Fields during the offseason. Both quarterbacks have already signed with new teams, as has Harris, so they will need to rebuild some of their most important offensive positions.

They began this process by signing Mason Rudolph and Kenneth Gainwell, but they will probably need more firepower than that if they want to get back to the playoffs this year. The team has reportedly been interested in signing Aaron Rodgers, but he has yet to make a decision. This makes the 2025 NFL Draft extremely important for the team in their quest to shape their offense.

