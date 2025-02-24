NFL draft analyst draws stark parallels between Travis Hunter and 12x Pro Bowl CB ahead of scouting combine

Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter is one of the most dynamic players to enter an NFL Draft in some time. Hunter can play both sides of the ball, offense, and defense, and do it to a very high level.

While Hunter was the lead receiver and cornerback for Colorado, he'll be entering the NFL Scouting Combine as a cornerback. Meaning, he'll likely be being scouted by NFL teams as a secondary asset. Last week, Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema joined "The Rich Eisen Show" and offered some NFL comparisons to the 2025 NFL Draft Class' top prospects.

Travis Hunter, being one of those prospects, drew quite the comparison. Sikkema likened Hunter to that of Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback Champ Bailey.

"My comp for Travis Hunter is Champ Bailey. Because Champ Bailey was somebody who at Georgia, played wide receiver, played cornerback... That just lends itself to what Travis Hunter can be. I think that he has that sort of top tier talent to him.

"Now, he needs to continue to improve in his anticipation and how committed he is to playing cornerback, specifically, if that is what he wants to do, but that's where I play him. I think he has got rare build. I think he's got rare movement skills and if he plays corner, he's got the best ball skills of maybe any cornerback who's ever played the game."

Bailey played 15 seasons in the NFL after being drafted by the Washington Commanders with the seventh overall pick in the 1999 NFL Draft. He spent most of that time with the Denver Broncos, where he was a three-time First-Team All-Pro and a 12-time Pro Bowl selection. Bailey also holds the NFL record for most pass deflections with 203. For Hunter to be compared to someone the caliber of Bailey is certainly high praise.

Travis Hunter dominated college football on both fronts

NCAA Football: Alamo Bowl-Brigham Young at Colorado - Source: Imagn

Hunter had a tremendous 2024 campaign with the Colorado Buffaloes. He led the offense in receiving with 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. On defense, Hunter racked up 11 passes defended, to go along with four interceptions and a forced fumble. His single-player production for a college team was unmatched by anyone else across the nation.

Now, Hunter looks to take his talents to the next level and is expected to be selected very early on come draft night in April. When it's all said and done, it will be interesting to see if the team that does draft him opts to utilize him on both sides of the field or keep him contained to one.

