Shedeur Sanders' name will be called on the first night of the 2025 NFL Draft, but his stock depends on whoever you ask. The Colorado passer, once considered the best quarterback prospect of the class, has seen Cam Ward surpass his expectations after the college season ended.

Sanders is widely considered the second-best quarterback prospect of the draft, but analysts say that this draft class isn't as strong as in the previous years, when Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye were the first three picks.

On Thursday, draft analyst Rob Rang appeared on NFL on FOX's YouTube channel to participate in a mock draft. During the segment, Rang projected that Deion Sanders' son would drop to the 21st overall pick and join the Pittsburgh Steelers. He explained his reasoning for such a fall:

“Shedeur Sanders is not the leader that a lot of teams are looking for. He doesn't have the elite arm strength that teams feel is necessary. It's basically a very similar argument as to why Kenny Pickett wound up falling all the way down to Pittsburgh years ago."

"Now, I know that's not a name that Steelers fans are going to be excited about me mentioning at this point. But that, to me, would be the argument that the physical, the physical skill set, is not elite.“

In Rob's mock draft, Cam Ward is the first overall pick. But not for the Tennessee Titans, as the New York Giants make a move to #1 and select the Miami quarterback.

Shedeur Sanders defended by NFL analysts from "unnecessary character attacks"

During the draft season, opinions will be varied on all prospects and their respective stocks. However, a recent report from Josina Anderson stated that a "top 7 team" had a quarterback's coach calling Shedeur Sanders "brash" and "arrogant" following a Combine meeting.

Bucky Brooks, a renowned analyst for FOX, came out on Sanders' defense.

"Every year, we watch a high profile QB deal with this nonsense. No one expects Shedeur to be a perfect fit for every coach and organization, but the unnecessary character attacks by NFL personnel and some media members with NFL backgrounds is garbage"

Josina did not confirm which team's coach made the comment, but judging on her mention of a "top 7" team, the list of options includes Titans, Browns, Giants, Patriots, Jaguars, Raiders and Jets.

