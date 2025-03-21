Travis Hunter needs no introduction: he is the rare top-tier two-way player who can both catch and deflect passes. In 2024 alone, he was both a thousand-yard, double-digit touchdown wide receiver and a shutdown cornerback with multiple interceptions and double-digit pass deflections, eventually becoming the first defensive player since Charles Woodson in 1997 to win the Heisman Trophy.

Draft analyst Rob Rang considers himself the former Colorado Buffalo's latest fan. Speaking on the NFL on FoxPodcast with Dave Helman, he had high praise for Travis Hunter (from 12:55):

“He is the best wide receiver in this class, the best cornerback in this class. I believe he's one of one. I think that he can play both roles in the NFL. There's not very often I see a player, as a true freshman, going back to his days at Jackson State, of course, and then watching him, his very first game at Colorado, and then I just thought, 'This guy is just different.'”

Two draft analysts predict Travis Hunter going to Giants

Whoever drafts Travis Hunter obviously stands to benefit greatly from his elite-two way skills, but at least two analysts believe the New York Giants are an especially appealing option.

First is Sharp Football Analysis' Brendan Donohue, who posits that, with the organization targeting veteran free agents like Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson, they may entirely pass up on Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders:

"They did recently say, 'We’re going to look for the best player available that can help us win games in 2025,' which would point to Hunter being the pick whether that's at wide receiver, corner, or both."

He also foresees Joe Schoen trading back into the first round at #24 for Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart.

Concurring with him is Athlon Sports' Luke Easterling:

"If the top two quarterbacks are off the board, the Giants will have to roll with a veteran bridge and perhaps a developmental prospect later in the draft. With this pick, they can simply take the best overall player in the draft in Hunter, who could make a massive impact right away on either side of the ball."

As for the quarterback, the Giants go with Alabama's Jalen Milroe to begin the third round.

