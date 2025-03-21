NFL draft analyst provides insight on why Raiders could opt to select Ashton Jeanty in first-round 

The Las Vegas Raiders have a predicament ahead of the 2025 NFL draft. The team has the No. 6 overall pick, which isn't high enough to get potential franchise cornerstones like Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, or Penn State star Abdul Carter. They could pick Tetairoa McMillan, the top wide receiver in the draft class, but he too could be taken off the board by the time they are on the clock.

Ad

The Raiders could draft down and collect assets for Days 2 and 3 of the draft. However, Fox Sports analyst Rob Rang believes the team could spend the pick on Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty.

“I just don't see a wide receiver in this draft class that's worthy of top 10, top 15 consideration. So, at this point, knowing that the Raiders, or at least believing that the Raiders, are looking for a guy that can make a splash immediately," Rang said. "Ashton Jeanty, Tyler Warren, obviously, tight end, again, is not a position of concern for the Raiders, not only with Bowers, but with Michael Mayer behind him."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He added that the Heisman Trophy runner-up will likely be the best player left when it is the Raiders' turn to announce their pick and would be the only player the team will consider drafting.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I do think that [Ashton] Jeanty, is basically left as the best player available, which, again, I think, is a strategy that a lot of teams are going to take, or you look for a trade down, and that's, I think, a very strong possibility for the Raiders at this point," Rang added.

Ad

(from 18:45 mark onwards)

Ad

Ashton Jeanty Stats: RB's incredible final year in college football

After a stellar 2023 campaign, Aston Jeanty was expected to have another spectacular year in 2024 and establish his status as the best wide receiver in the 2025 draft class. However, nobody could have predicted that the Broncos star would embark on one of the greatest seasons ever by a running back.

Jeanty finished the 2024 season with an astonishing 2,601 rushing yards, the second-most in a campaign in college football history, trailing only Hall of Famer Barry Sanders' all-time record of 2,628 yards, which he set in 1988. He also rushed for 29 touchdowns, trailing only Army's Bryson Daily, who led college football in that category last season with 32.

The Heisman Trophy runner-up is undoubtedly one of the best offensive players available in the draft and is expected to be the first running back taken off the board. It remains to be seen whether the Raiders, who had the worst rushing offense last year, pick the Broncos star and give their running backs unit a massive facelift.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.