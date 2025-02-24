NFL Draft analyst raises concerns on LSU OT Will Campbell's physical measurements ahead of 2025 scouting combine

Former Louisiana State University tackle Will Campbell is expected to be the first offensive lineman to be taken off the board. The 21-year-old, who earned two First-Time All-SEC nods during his time with the Tigers played 31 games as a left tackle for his alma mater.

Ad

However, Campbell's arm length has become a major talking point ahead of the draft. Coaches usually want their tackles to have an arm length of at least 34 inches. Anything more is a bonus. However, some estimations suggest that the LSU's star arms is under 33 inches.

NFL analyst Dane Brugler hopes Campbell's measurement at the Combine beat the 33-inch threshold as it could affect his draft stock. On The Athletic Football Show, he said:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I know it sounds trivial, but you know, talking about eighth of an inch and all of that, the fact is, it matters. And for Will Campbell, when he stretches out that arm from shoulder to fingertip, he is hoping that it's going to show at least 33 inches for the arm length. We can have the debate about whether arm length, how much it matters, and all of that. But the fact is, teams have thresholds for Offensive Tackles and arm length."

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Brugler added that as talented as Campbell is, teams will look past the fact that nearly every college football evaluator has him as the top offensive tackle in the class if his arm length doesn't meet the 33-inch cutoff. He claimed that franchises would refrain from drafting him or pick him to play as a guard.

"Ideally, they want 34-35 inch arms, but 33 is passable, where 32 and three quarters, maybe that's not going to work," Brugler added. "We'll see how the arm length plays out, but hopefully he hits that 33 number where teams aren't going to agonize about, okay, do we have to move him or not?"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Will Campbell landing spots: Teams that could pick the OL

Several teams need to give their offensive line a facelift and Will Campbell could be the perfect man for the job. The New England Patriots, who hold the fourth overall pick, could add him to their roster. They need to build a solid line to protect Drake Maye and the former LSU star could be atop their wishlist.

Ad

If the Patriots pass on him, the Jacksonville Jaguars or the Chicago Bears could take him with the fifth or ninth pick in the draft. Both teams are in desperate need of a dominant tackle who can fend off pass rushers and set the edge for the rushers.

The Indianapolis Colts (14th pick), the Seattle Seahawks (18th) and the Los Angeles Rams (26th) are all potential landing spots for Campbell.

Given his resume and the number of teams that need a lineman, it's hard to envision him dropping below the 26th pick. However, if teams are put off by his arm length, he could slip further below or agree to play as a guard to protect his draft stock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.