2021 NFL Draft: Bill Belichick seen unimpressed at Mac Jones' Pro Day

With the 2021 NFL Combine being canceled and implemented into a virtual program, several top prospects are holding Pro Days ahead of the 2021 NFL draft. League executives, general managers, head coaches, and coordinators have been attending several Pro Days, mostly to see this year's loaded QB class.

One particular head coach/general manager is in the spotlight today. New England Patriots HC/GM Bill Belichick attended Alabama QB Mac Jones' Pro Day with long-time OC Josh McDaniels and seemed rather unimpressed by what he saw.

2021 NFL Draft: Belichick rumored to take a QB in the first round

It should be no surprise to fans that Belichick was at a top QB prospect's Pro Day. He often attends Pro Days to scout top college players even if they are slated to go off the board before the Patriots make their pick.

Belichick does his homework to make sure that in case the player is still available, he can make an informed decision to draft or pass on him. Mac Jones could be available when the Patriots make their first-round pick at #15 but a video from his Pro Day suggests Belichick is yet to be sold on the QB.

Mac Jones had an overthrow on a deep ball... and the cameras turned to Bill Belichick shaking his head. pic.twitter.com/mnQIImFLBD — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) March 30, 2021

Belichick was seen shaking his head after Jones overthrew a deep ball during his Pro Day. Social media took this as an indication that the veteran coach was not impressed by Jones. But it is also possible that the eight-time Super Bowl winner was shaking his head in response to a question from McDaniels and his reaction had nothing to do with Jones.

Cameras turned immediately to Kyle Shanahan after this Mac Jones overthrow and the first thing that came to my mind is Jimmy Garoppolo's overthrow in Super Bowl LIV. pic.twitter.com/lXNkERecg7 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) March 30, 2021

Either way, Belichick's reaction has been taken negatively on social media, which could potentially hurt Jones' draft stock. San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan also had a rather cold reaction to another overthrow by Jones. We will see in the coming weeks what Belichick and Shanahan truly think of Jones as a prospect as the NFL Draft inches closer every day.

Everyone watching Mac Jones and other top players at Alabama pro day ... but all I can see is Nick Saban — flanked by Josh McDaniels and Bill Belichick — getting fired up talking football in the background (via NFL Network). pic.twitter.com/AN9hHJI8GZ — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 30, 2021

The Patriots re-signed QB Cam Newton this offseason and he will likely be the team's starter in the 2021 NFL season. But things can change quickly, especially if the Patriots draft one of the top five QB prospects in the 2021 NFL draft.