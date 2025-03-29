NFL Draft expert names two major offensive prospects for CJ Stroud's Texans

On Thursday, Pro Football Focus' Jordan Plocher released his early and late-round options for NFL teams ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. When taking a look at the Houston Texans, Plocher picked out two offensive linemen who could greatly assist in keeping quarterback CJ Stroud upright for the 2025 season.

First up, Plocher suggests the Texans select Texas offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. Banks is a Houston native from Humble, Texas who is highly decorated off his junior season with the Longhorns. He's a winner of the Outland Trophy, Lombardi Award, and the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, all in 2024. Banks was also a Unanimous All-American Selection in 2024, as well as a First-team All-SEC selection.

Banks played left tackle for the Longhorns and is considered by many to be, arguably, alongside LSU's Will Campbell, the best in the draft class at the position. There has been some chatter among scouts that he could kick inside to guard at the NFL level if teams don't believe he can cut it as a starting tackle in the league.

NCAA Football: Cotton Bowl-Ohio State at Texas - Source: Imagn

Plocher also has a late-round option at offensive line for the Texans, naming Sacramento State Hornets guard Jackson Slater as a candidate. He's one of the top-ranked guards available in the draft class and is considered to be one of the better pass-blocking interior linemen coming out this year.

Houston looking to revamp offensive line to protect CJ Stroud after abysmal 2024 performance

Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud was the second-most-sacked signal-caller in the NFL last season, as he was brought down 52 times. In the offseason, Houston traded away longtime starting left tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders for 2025 third and seventh-round draft picks, as well as second and fourth-round draft picks in 2026.

They also signed tackle Cam Robinson to a one-year contract, as well as guard Laken Tomlinson to a one-year deal after trading away longtime starter Kenyon Green to the Philadelphia Eagles. While the signing of the two veterans will certainly help the team's depth at offensive line, drafting a pair of future long-term starters in the draft would be ideal for the Texans moving forward.

With a franchise quarterback in the young CJ Stround, as well as an emerging star at wide receiver in Nico Collins, and veteran running back Joe Mixon coming off a tremendous season, Houston could be prepared to make a deep playoff push if they make the proper adjustments needed on their offensive front.

