NFL draft insider compares Luther Burden's situation to A.J. Brown and Deebo Samuel’s overlooked talent

Luther Burden’s talent isn’t in question, but his draft stock might not reflect it. On Wednesday's episode of the "Up and Adams" show, NFL draft insider Matt Miller said that the Missouri Tigers star is being "overthought" in scouting circles — a fate that A.J. Brown and Deebo Samuel had.

They were second-round picks despite possessing WR1 potential, and Miller sees a similar pattern with Burden. He remains high on the young receiver, calling him a true No. 1 option at the next level.

“I'm still a big believer in him as a true number one in the NFL," Miller said. "He's being overthought — and this happens. Let's remember, A.J. Brown was a second-round pick. Deebo Samuel was a second-round pick. Teams overthink things.”

Burden has the résumé to back up that claim. He burst onto the college scene in 2022, racking up 10 total touchdowns (eight receiving, two rushing) as a freshman. His 2023 campaign was stronger as he led Missouri with 83 receptions for 1,197 yards and eight TDs, stringing together five straight 100-yard games. The production speaks for itself but Burden’s draft projection remains unclear.

The 2025 NFL draft is loaded with wide receiver talent, but history suggests teams often overthink prospects like Burden. Brown and Samuel proved their doubters wrong and Burden might be next in line.

Titans’ draft masterplan: Cam Ward and Luther Burden III set to ignite a new offensive era

The Tennessee Titans are reportedly planning bold moves ahead of the 2025 NFL draft, eyeing a dynamic pairing that could reshape their offense. With quarterback Cam Ward and explosive WR Luther Burden III on their radar, the franchise is setting the stage for a high-powered attack.

Ward, one of the highest-graded QBs in college football, offers the Titans a potential long-term answer under center. Tennessee’s passing game struggled last season (one of the lowest team passing grades in the league) and Ward’s arrival could mark the beginning of a new offensive era. His arm talent and ability to extend plays make him a natural fit for a team desperate for consistency at QB.

Meanwhile, Burden is a gamebreaker. The Missouri wideout brings elite speed and YAC ability, making him a nightmare for defenses. With the Titans addressing recent departures at receiver, adding Burden would give them a true playmaker alongside their potential new QB.

This draft isn’t just about filling gaps. It’s about transforming Tennessee’s offense. Pairing Ward and Burden could give the Titans the firepower to compete at the highest level for years to come.

