NFL Draft insider opens up about Abdul Carter feeling 'confident' about his draft stock

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Abdul Carter is among the coveted prospects in the NFL draft. The star pass rusher is expected to be the first defensive player taken off the board, and he's confident he's destined to be one of the first four players to have their name called.

There were concerns that he may slip in the draft order as he's still recovering from a shoulder injury. However, Carter isn't worried about his stock plummeting due to the ailment.

According to ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller, the defensive end has only interviewed with the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, New York Giants and New England Patriots ahead of the draft.

On "NFL on ESPN" Friday, Miller said:

"I think it's a very telling aspect of the pre-draft process, Abdul Carter is only meeting with four teams... Those are the teams that have picks 1, 2, 3 and 4 in the first round of the NFL draft. So obviously he's very comfortable and confident that he'll be drafted in the first four picks, as he should be. Because I think he's the best player in this draft."

Abdul Carter puts pressure on Titans ahead of the 2025 NFL draft

While Abdul Carter is expected to fall no lower than fourth in the 2025 NFL draft, the defensive end believes he should be the top pick. During a conversation with reporters at Penn State's pro day on Friday, he was asked why he should be the first name that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell calls on April 24.

"I think just my overall impact on the game," Carter replied. "My versatility. I can play multiple positions, and I feel like, most importantly, I step up when I'm needed the most when crunch time comes around. When you need somebody to make that big play, I feel like I'm the guy who makes that big play."

The Titans hold the first pick in the draft, and there are no concrete reports about what they intend to do with it. The consensus is that they'll pick Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward. Despite having the cap space and needing a top signal-caller, they did not chase one in free agency.

All signs point to Tennessee picking a quarterback with the first overall pick, but the franchise could pull off a surprise and add Carter to its roster.

