NFL draft insider teases unforeseen top four shake-up if Shedeur Sanders slips

Despite not being one of the teams interested in Shedeur Sanders, the New England Patriots have been mentioned in multiple sentences alongside the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback. After securing the No. 4 selection in this year's NFL draft, they have plenty of options.

Draft analyst Matt Miller believes that the Patriots could go with a player who isn't as popular as Sanders. During Wednesday's episode of Kay Adams' "Up & Adams" show, Miller named Armand Membou as a potential target for New England.

"I think it's Armand Membou," Miller said. "We saw him at the Mizzou pro day. He didn't work out, but he's gonna go so much earlier. Like, do not be surprised if he's the fourth pick in the draft. If Shedeur Sanders doesn't go in the top four, Armand Membou could go fourth to the Patriots."

Membou is a junior offensive tackle from the Missouri Tigers. Listed at 6-foot-4, 332 pounds at the NFL combine, Membou is fast for a guy that big (4.91 in the 40-yard dash). He is also a versatile prospect who can spend time as a right tackle or a guard and even could go all the way to the left of the line.

NFL analyst says Shedeur Sanders' snub could hurt Patriots' chances to land Travis Hunter

The New England Patriots have other options to pick at No. 4, but one of them could vanish if the New York Giants decide to pass on Shedeur Sanders in the upcoming draft.

John Middlekauff said on Friday that the Giants changing their mind about Sanders and picking Travis Hunter would be a blow for New England.

"I would say this: It sucks for the Patriots if (Abdul) Carter, assuming he's healthy, is off the board and Travis Hunter is off the board," Middlekauff said (Timestamp: 8:34).

"If the Giants pass on Shedeur Sanders, that sucks, because it’s clear there are two guys that are just way better, and then there’s the next crew. (Tetairoa) McMillan? I could not take him fourth overall.

"I wouldn’t take him in the top 10, but that’s just me. I mean, there are some people that like him more than others. I mean, you watch the right game against New Mexico, and he had 700 yards."

The Patriots found their quarterback for the future last season. They now need to surround Drake Maye with the right talent to compete for championships, and this high pick can add another potential franchise-altering player to the roster.

