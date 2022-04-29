2022 NFL Draft Order: Complete list of picks order for Round 2 and 3 on Day 2

At 7pm ET today, rounds 2 and 3 will continue. In the first-round of the draft, teams had 10 minutes for each pick, whereas each team will have seven minutes to make a selection in rounds three and four.
Here’s the draft complete draft order for round 2:
#33 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
#34 - Minnesota Vikings
#35 - Tennessee Titans
#36 - New York Giants
#37 - Houston Texans
#38 - New York Jets
#39 - Chicago Bears
#40 - Seattle Seahwaks
#41 - Seattle Seahawks
#42 - Indianapolis Colts
#43 - Atlanta Falcons
#44 - Cleveland Browns
#45 - Baltimore Ravens
#46 - Detroit Lions
#47 - Washington Commanders
#48 - Chicago Bears
#49 - New Orleans Saints
#50 - Kansas City Chiefs
#51 - Philadelphia Eagles
#52 - Pittsburgh Steelers
#53 - Green Bay Packers
#54 - New England Patriots
#55 - Arizon Cardinals
#56 - Dallas Cowboys
#57 - Buffalo Bills
#58 - Atlatna Falcons
#59 - Green Bay Packers
#60 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
#61 - San Francisco 49ers
#62 - Kansas City Chiefs
#63 - Cincinatti Bengals
#64 -Denver Broncos
Draft order for round 3
The order for the third round of the NFL draft is:
#65 - Jacksonville Jaguars
#66 - Minneosta Vikings
#67 - New York Giants
#68 - Houston Texans
#69 - Tennesse Titans
#70 - Jacksonville Jaguars
#71 - Chicago Bears
#72 - Seattle Seahawks
#73 - Indianapolis Colts
#74 - Atlanta Falcons
#75 - Denver Broncos
#76 - Baltimore Ravens
#77 - Minnesota Vikings
#78 - Cleveland Browns
#79 - Los Angeles Chargers
#80 - Houston Texans
#81 - New York Giants
#82 - Atlanta Falcons
#83 - Philadelphia Eagles
#84 - Pittsburgh Steelers
#85 - New England Patriots
#86 - Las Vegas Raiders
#87 - Arizona Cardinals
#88 - Dallas Cowboys
#89 - Buffalo Bills
#90 - Tennesse Titans
#91 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
#92 - Green Bay Packers
#93 - San Francisco 49ers
#94 - New England Patriots
#95 - Cininnati Bengals
#96 - Denver Broncos
#97 - Detroit Lions
#98 - Washington Commanders
#99 - Cleveland Browns
#100 - Arizona Cardinals
#101 - New York Jets
#102 - Miami Dolphins
#103 - Kansas City Chiefs
#104 - Los Angeles Rams
#105 - San Francisco 49ers
Be sure to tune in for what will be a memorable evening at the NFL Draft.