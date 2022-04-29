2022 NFL Draft Order: Complete list of picks order for Round 2 and 3 on Day 2

At 7pm ET today, rounds 2 and 3 will continue. In the first-round of the draft, teams had 10 minutes for each pick, whereas each team will have seven minutes to make a selection in rounds three and four.

Round 1: Thursday, April 28, 8PM ET

Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 29, 7PM ET

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 30, Noon ET



Here’s the draft complete draft order for round 2:

#33 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

#34 - Minnesota Vikings

#35 - Tennessee Titans

#36 - New York Giants

#37 - Houston Texans

#38 - New York Jets

#39 - Chicago Bears

#40 - Seattle Seahwaks

#41 - Seattle Seahawks

#42 - Indianapolis Colts

#43 - Atlanta Falcons

#44 - Cleveland Browns

#45 - Baltimore Ravens

#46 - Detroit Lions

#47 - Washington Commanders

#48 - Chicago Bears

#49 - New Orleans Saints

#50 - Kansas City Chiefs

#51 - Philadelphia Eagles

#52 - Pittsburgh Steelers

#53 - Green Bay Packers

#54 - New England Patriots

#55 - Arizon Cardinals

#56 - Dallas Cowboys

#57 - Buffalo Bills

#58 - Atlatna Falcons

#59 - Green Bay Packers

#60 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

#61 - San Francisco 49ers

#62 - Kansas City Chiefs

#63 - Cincinatti Bengals

#64 -Denver Broncos

Draft order for round 3

The order for the third round of the NFL draft is:

#65 - Jacksonville Jaguars

#66 - Minneosta Vikings

#67 - New York Giants

#68 - Houston Texans

#69 - Tennesse Titans

#70 - Jacksonville Jaguars

#71 - Chicago Bears

#72 - Seattle Seahawks

#73 - Indianapolis Colts

#74 - Atlanta Falcons

#75 - Denver Broncos

#76 - Baltimore Ravens

#77 - Minnesota Vikings

#78 - Cleveland Browns

#79 - Los Angeles Chargers

#80 - Houston Texans

#81 - New York Giants

#82 - Atlanta Falcons

#83 - Philadelphia Eagles

#84 - Pittsburgh Steelers

#85 - New England Patriots

#86 - Las Vegas Raiders

#87 - Arizona Cardinals

#88 - Dallas Cowboys

#89 - Buffalo Bills

#90 - Tennesse Titans

#91 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

#92 - Green Bay Packers

#93 - San Francisco 49ers

#94 - New England Patriots

#95 - Cininnati Bengals

#96 - Denver Broncos

#97 - Detroit Lions

#98 - Washington Commanders

#99 - Cleveland Browns

#100 - Arizona Cardinals

#101 - New York Jets

#102 - Miami Dolphins

#103 - Kansas City Chiefs

#104 - Los Angeles Rams

#105 - San Francisco 49ers

Be sure to tune in for what will be a memorable evening at the NFL Draft.

