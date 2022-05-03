Who is Kyle Hamilton’s girlfriend Reese Damm? Video of duo's handshake has NFL fans talking

With the 14th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens selected Kyle Hamilton. The former Notre Dame safety instantly became the talk of the town in Baltimore. Celebrating his pick, he and his girlfriend Reese Damm attracted some attention on social media for their special handshake.

Andrew Jones @TWDTV1 Kyle Hamilton and his girlfriend Reese Damm have the damn handshake down pat 🤣 #NFLDraft Kyle Hamilton and his girlfriend Reese Damm have the damn handshake down pat 🤣 #NFLDraft https://t.co/9FJ9Eze7Il

The duo impressed their new fans with the perfect choreography at the right moment as cameras captured their reaction. A good handshake can go a long way and the young couple managed to pull it off on their first try.

Things to know about Kyle Hamilton’s girlfriend Reese Damm

Hamilton will soon be a familiar name to NFL fans, especially in the Baltimore area. His girlfriend Reese Damm’s profile is not as well known at the current time. As reported by the New York Post, Damm is a resident of South Carolina and has been dating the new Ravens star for several years. The couple have a trail of shared photos on social media over the last few years.

While not much is known about Damm, most of her photos on social media relate to their relationship. According to her Instagram, she also has a younger brother, Quinn. Reese Damm currently has 9,000 followers on Instagram, but that number is likely to grow as Hamilton’s NFL career takes off.

The two high school sweethearts have continued dating through Hamilton’s collegiate career at Notre Dame. While Damm is also a student in South Carolina, she is also a member of the Kappy Delta Sorority. The happy couple have shared traditional American events together, like attending their high school homecoming dance back in 2016.

The first-round pick should fit nicely into a Baltimore Ravens defense looking to regain their status as one of the best defensive units in the NFL. Alongside star quarterback Lamar Jackson and tight end Mark Andrews, the Ravens will hope to return to the playoffs after missing out last season for the first time in three years.

They have stiff competition in their division. They will be contending with the Pittsburgh Steelers, a Deshaun Watson led Cleveland Browns and Super Bowl runners-up in the Cincinnati Bengals.

Last season, the Ravens finished 8-9 and bottom of the AFC North. Though injuries were largely responsible for the disappointing record, Ravens fans will be optimistic that they can not only win the North, but push deep into the playoffs this season.

