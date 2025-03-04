NFL Draft prospect Landon Jackson sets target on Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson

Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson were once the NFL Draft prospects looking to overtake the biggest names in the business. Thanks to their talent and the passage of time, both quarterbacks have taken up the mantle. However, as veterans with long lists of accomplishments, they have a target on their backs.

One 2025 NFL Draft prospect has called out both quarterbacks, expressing his desire to wrestle them to the ground on the gridiron. Speaking in Tuesday's interview on "Good Morning Football," NFL Draft prospect Landon Jackson expressed a desire to knock down both quarterbacks.

"Yeah, definitely Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes," Landon said. "Patrick Mahomes, because he's from Texas, so get him, and then Lamar Jackson. It'd be real impressive if I got to get the opportunity to sack him."

Of course, the Arkansas defensive end's comments about the Ravens quarterback were about his quickness to avoid defenders. Sacking probably the most accomplished mobile quarterback in history, similar to Michael Vick, would be a significant accomplishment for Landon Jackson.

Exploring most likely route for NFL Draft prospect Landon Jackson to sack Lamar Jackson

Jackson at Baltimore Ravens v Buffalo Bills - Source: Getty

In early March, the idea of sacking Lamar Jackson is a distant future. However, it is visible on the horizon. Landon Jackson's best hope to sack Patrick Mahomes and Lamar would be to join a rival team in either player's conference.

In the case of the Ravens quarterback, he would need to be selected to join the Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers or Cleveland Browns. This is because each divisional opponent plays everyone in their division twice per season, creating two opportunities to sack Jackson.

However, at a bare minimum, he would need to be added to a team in the AFC, ideally one that could be a force in the playoffs. Both the Ravens and Chiefs quarterbacks are perennial playoff participants, so the pass rusher's team would need to join a team that's getting ready to make a playoff run.

Of course, if he were to join the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles might be the best chance to face either quarterback in the Super Bowl, but the mathematical odds are limited as the Eagles would have to get to the Big Game at the same time as either the Ravens or Chiefs.

Put simply, Landon Jackson's odds jump exponentially if he joins the AFC North. If not, his odds decrease.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Good Morning Football," and H/T Sportskeeda.

