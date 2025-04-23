NFL Draft Rumors: $4,600,000,000 AFC team could sway to Tetairoa McMillan amid Ashton Jeanty buzz

The Jacksonville Jaguars may be eyeing Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan with their fifth overall selection in the 2025 NFL draft. This is despite growing speculation about their interest in hometown running back Ashton Jeanty. Multiple NFL sources believe the Jaguars could prioritize upgrading their receiving corps following key offseason departures.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Tuesday that Jacksonville, which is worth $4.6 billion (per Forbes), could surprise draft analysts by selecting an offensive playmaker instead of defensive tackle Mason Graham. McMillan joins Jeanty on what Fowler describes as Jacksonville's "short list" of potential fifth overall picks.

This revelation comes just days after ESPN's Adam Schefter identified the Jaguars as a "wild-card" at No. 5 in his report on Monday. They face pressure to add offensive firepower after losing receivers Christian Kirk and Evan Engram this offseason.

"Multiple teams picking in the top 10 are under the impression Jacksonville could go offense there. Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty is on the Jaguars' radar as the best offensive player available at that spot," Fowler said. "He's on the proverbial short list. One of the GMs I spoke to thinks wide receiver isn't off the table for Jacksonville in the first round, as the team could pair Brian Thomas Jr. with someone such as Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan."

NCAA Football: Arizona State at Arizona - Source: Imagn

The Jaguars have several roster gaps heading into the draft. Their defense ranked last in passing and turnovers forced, 31st in total defense and 25th against the run last season. Brian Thomas Jr. is their only proven offensive playmaker.

Tetairoa McMillan can be an good option for the Jaguars despite Jeanty's credentials

NCAA Football: Arizona State at Arizona - Source: Imagn

Jacksonville native Ashton Jeanty has garnered significant attention after his historic 2024 season at Boise State.

Jeanty rushed for 2,601 yards in 2024 — just 27 yards shy of Barry Sanders' NCAA single-season record. His remarkable season included leading the FBS with 126 forced missed tackles and averaging 4.6 yards after contact per rush.

In a recent piece for The Players' Tribune titled "A Letter to NFL GMs," Jeanty highlighted his family's military background and versatile playing style.

"If you pick me, it's simple: I'm coming to your franchise to do what Saquon (Barkley) and the Eagles just did," Jeanty wrote on April 16. "I'm coming to win, big, soon. It's TACKLE football ... you know what I'm saying? I'd draft the guy they can't tackle."

Jeanty gained 1,733 of his 2,601 rushing yards after contact and recorded 12 runs of 50+ yards last season — 10 resulting in touchdowns. For comparison, NFL leader Saquon Barkley had six such runs in 2024, while the entire Jaguars team managed just six in the past three seasons combined.

The Tetairoa McMillan possibility adds an intriguing dimension to Jacksonville's draft strategy. Travis Etienne Jr. is playing on his fifth-year option, and backup Tank Bigsby is showing ball security issues (six fumbles in two seasons).

