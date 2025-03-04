NFL Draft Rumors: 49ers expected to target Ole Miss star as potential Dre Greenlaw replacement

The San Francisco 49ers could potentially target an Ole Miss linebacker to replace Dre Greenlaw, who is set to hit the open market this offseason after his contract expires.

The 27-year-old linebacker has been dealing with an injury as of late. Greenlaw tore his Achilles tendon during the 49ers' Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024. He was able to return to action in Week 15 of last season, but was then sidelined for the remainder of the season.

San Francisco will need to find Greenlaw's replacement in the 2025 NFL draft. The New York Times reports that Ole Miss linebacker Chris Paul Jr. is on the team's radar.

While at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, Paul Jr. was asked which NFL linebacker he models his game after. Interestingly enough, he mentioned that he receives a lot of comparisons to Greenlaw.

“Dre Greenlaw, actually, is someone I get compared to a lot,” Paul said. “We have similar body frames, we both play the game the same way — very passionate, very physical. He’s someone I’ve watched since he’s been with the 49ers. I even watched him a little bit as I started my career at Arkansas. He was someone I got compared to a lot there as well.”

NCAA Football: Mississippi at Louisiana State - Source: Imagn

Paul Jr. would certainly be a great fit for the 49ers. The six-foot-one, 235-pounder recorded 86 total tackles, four passes defended, 3.5 sacks and an interception in 2024. He spent the first three seasons of his collegiate career with the Arkansas Razorbacks before transferring to the Ole Miss Rebels for the 2024 season.

Dre Greenlaw likely to end six-season stint with San Francisco

Dre Greenlaw was selected by the 49ers in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL draft. He had two seasons in which he made at least 120 total tackles. Greenlaw was a key member of the 49ers' defense, helping the team reach the Super Bowl in 2024. Of course, that was the game in which Greenlaw got injured, and he has been essentially sidelined since then.

Now, Greenlaw will likely be looking for a new home should the 49ers not re-sign him in the offseason. They'll certainly have some competition, as Greenlaw is likely to be a hot commodity once free agency finally opens up.

It will be interesting to see where Greenlaw ends up in 2025 when it's all said and done.

