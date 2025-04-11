NFL Draft Rumors: 6-foot-3, 248-lbs Boston College star with 30 sacks in CFB "getting close to being a first-round lock"

On Friday, ESPN NFL analyst Matt Miller discussed how he had heard that Boston College EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku was pushing into the first-round conversation.

Miller noted:

"He was viewed as a solid middle-of-Day 2 player given concerns about his leaner 6-foot-3, 248-pound build. However, I'm now hearing he's a potential top-25 player and getting close to being a first-round lock. Teams are desperate for his type of speedy pass-rushing ability."

The news is notable as most mock drafts originally projected Ezeiruaku as a second-round pick earlier in the year.

However, it does make sense why Ezeiruaku has pushed into the first-round conversation after the 2024 campaign he had at Boston College. He finished with 37 solo tackles, 80 combined tackles, 21 total tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and 16.5 sacks for the Eagles.

According to Sports Reference, Ezeiruaku finished his college football career with Boston College with 113 solo tackles, 215 combined tackles, 47 tackles for loss, eight forced fumbles and 30 sacks.

Donovan Ezeiruaku 2025 NFL Draft Projection

Donovan Ezeiruaku was extremely impactful and performed exceptionally well at the Senior Bowl practices earlier this year. Matt Miller also noted:

"Coming off a season in which he posted 16.5 sacks, Ezeiruaku started his climb with a brilliant performance at the Senior Bowl practices, which showed off his great use of length and power."

The combination of Ezeiruaku's 2024 campaign and his strong showing in the lead-up to the draft has unquestionably increased his projection in most mock drafts.

In ESPN NFL Draft analyst Field Yates' 2025 NFL mock draft, Ezeiruaku was not a first-round pick. Instead, he was selected at the start of the second round, No. 35 overall by the Tennessee Titans.

Only time will tell whether he is selected in the first round or the second round of the draft later this April. However, it is evident that Ezeiruaku's draft stock is rising after a phenomenal 2024 campaign and lead-up to the draft.

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

