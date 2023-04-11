NFL Draft Rumors: Bill Belichick's Patriots tipped to land star Texas RB to solve Mac Jones problem

It is no secret that Mac Jones and Bill Belichick are not on the best of terms with each other, but the New England Patriots are looking for a way to resolve that.

Quarterback Jones has tried soliciting solutions to improve the New England offense. Now, as the 2023 NFL Draft looms, it is Belichick's turn, and he is turning to the ground game to do so.

Texas running back Bijan Robinson is the head coach's best bet, according to a top analyst.

Speaking on 'Up & Adams', PFF's Mike Renner explained why the Patriots should go for the highly coveted Longhorn:

[Robinson] is the best player in this draft. He has, to me the fewest weaknesses, he has high-end tape as well. I mean, you go watch what he is capable of at his size - the turning ability, and Edgerrin James was the comparison I came up with, because, I usually don't like going, you know, elite Hall of Famers as the comparison guys, but there was just no one who is just a run-of-the-mill good running back in the NFL that looks anything like Bijan Robinson.

In regards to where Robinson would land, Renner said:

...I think he's gonna go fairly high. I think he's gonna go in the first round. It won't surprise me if the Falcons at no. 8 overall pulls the trigger, but how much they run the football, or the Patriots at 14. He's that good that someone's gonna fall in love and draft him.

As of this writing, Bill Belichick has plenty of running backs at his disposal (six to be exact), but if he is willing to give up most of them to land Robinson, then he may finally have someone to take some of the pressure off his play caller.

Bijan Robinson's career stats and accolades: How good was he at Texas?

Bijan Robinson was a prolific rusher with the Tevas Longhorns

In his three years (2020-2022) at the University of Texas-Austin, Bijan Robinson established himself as one of the premier running back prospects in the country. He immediately delivered as a freshman, averaging 8.2 yards per carry, the third highest in 2020 and the highest among rookies, and was adjudged the Alamo Bowl MVP with 183 yards and a touchdown from 10 rushes.

In his sophomore season, Robinson broke 1,000 rushing yards for the first time, and he also had a career-high 26 receptions and four receiving touchdowns. He fully broke out as a junior, setting career highs in rushing yards (1,580) and touchdowns (18), as well as receiving yards (314), and he won the Doak Walker Award and made the All-American team.

