NFL Draft Rumors: Browns could pass on opportunity to select Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward in favor of “second-tier quarterbacks”

NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah is unconvinced that the Cleveland Browns select a quarterback with their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft. On Friday's episode of "The Pat McAfee Show," Jeremiah expressed his belief that the Browns may favor a "second-tier" quarterback later in the draft.

Ad

Doing so would mean that the Browns miss out on the talents of Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Miami Hurricanes' Cam Ward, both of whom are widely expected to be selected within the top ten picks this year.

Jeremiah said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The Browns, I've been saying all along, made the most sense as a team that needed to take a quarterback. Now, talking to people around the league, there are some who say they're going to take a quarterback, but I wouldn't necessarily make it a lock that they're going to do with their first pick. They've done their homework on these second-tier quarterbacks as well, so don't rule that out."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Browns occupy the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Who are the "second-tier" QBs available to the Browns?

If the Browns decide to pass on a quarterback in the first round of the draft, various top options may still be available in the later rounds. This strategy would allow the Browns to choose a superstar non-QB in the first round yet still bring top talent to Cleveland who can help at the position.

Ad

Ole Miss Rebels QB Jaxson Dart had a great campaign last year. He is an accurate passer with a big arm, which could be useful to star Cleveland receivers Jerry Jeudy and David Njoku. Last season, Dart had 4,279 passing yards, 32 total touchdowns and six interceptions for the Rebels.

Meanwhile, Alabama Crimson Tide's Jalen Milroe is an option and would bring a unique play style that Sanders, Ward and Dart cannot. Milroe is mobile and has a big arm, which contributes to his strong dual-threat abilities while in college. He had 2,844 passing yards, 16 passing touchdowns and 11 interceptions last year. However, he also added another 726 yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground in a rushing capacity, a remarkable stat line.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.