NFL Draft Rumors: Chiefs "actively looking to trade up in Round 1" to select an OT

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller thinks that there is a chance that the Kansas City Chiefs trade up in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

In an article published to ESPN highlighting the latest 2025 NFL draft buzz, Miller made clear that if this were the case and the Chiefs did trade up, the move would most likely be for an offensive lineman to help protect star QB Patrick Mahomes.

"I've heard that the Kansas City Chiefs are actively looking to trade up in Round 1. They signed left tackle Jaylon Moore in free agency but were otherwise quiet, opting to re-sign their own versus hitting the open market. A move up in Round 1 would likely be for a long-term offensive tackle solution."

Miller then continued by detailing where he thought the Chiefs would move up to in order to ensure that the franchise could draft an elite offensive lineman. He outlined how he had heard that the goal of the Chiefs would be to move ahead of the Houston Texans and the Los Angeles Rams.

"I heard the goal would be to move in front of the Houston Texans (No. 25) and Los Angeles Rams (No. 26) if the Chiefs like a specific left tackle still on the board."

Who will Kansas City draft in the first round of the selection process?

The Chiefs are widely expected to pick an offensive lineman in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft later this April.

In NFL Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's recent 2025 NFL mock draft 3.0, the Kansas City Chiefs did not trade up in the first round. However, the franchise were still able to select an offensive lineman.

With the No. 31 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs selected Ohio State Buckeyes offensive tackle Josh Simmons.

As Jeremiah noted:

"I know the Chiefs signed Jaylon Moore in free agency, but I’m not so sure Simmons won’t ultimately be the better option for them at left tackle. Regardless, building quality depth up front would seem like a wise move based on the issues they dealt with last season."

