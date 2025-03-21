NFL Draft Rumors: Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders “has a real shot to be a top-three selection”

Shedeur Sanders has become one of the most polarizing prospects in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft class. While many around the league believe he is destined to be a franchise quarterback, others predict he'll be a bust.

Ad

Quarterbacks are always the most coveted targets in any draft. Sanders is considered one of the top-two prospects in the position along with Cam Ward.

NFL analyst Field Yates gave his take on the situation surrounding Sanders' outlook as a prospect. He predicted where he thinks the Colorado standout will eventually land. Yates said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I've asked sources from all over the NFL about the top quarterbacks. Many view Ward as the clear-cut best option, and some have told me they'd be apprehensive about taking Sanders with a top-ten pick. But yes, several sources told me Sanders has a real shot to be a top-three selection."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants hold the top-three picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. All of them would seemingly benefit from taking a quarterback this year, increasing Shedeur Sanders' chances of being selected in that range.

The three teams can also trade out of their current pick, although when a team makes a daring move up into the top few picks, it is typically for a wanted quarterback. All of this raises the likelihood of Sanders being one of the first names called on draft day.

Ad

Shedeur Sanders 2025 NFL Draft projections

Shedeur Sanders

Field Yates explained in the ESPN article that he still expects Shedeur Sanders to be picked early in the first round. Yates said:

Ad

"We've seen prospects fall every year, and there is a chance that happens with Sanders. Bit my stance is that he's still the strongest candidate to be QB2 and is unlikely to fall out of the top 10-15 picks."

Other teams picking inside the top 15 selections that may be targeting a quarterback include the New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts.

All of them technically have an established starter for the upcoming 2025 NFL season, but potentially adding Shedeur Sanders gives them more of a clear direction for their future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place