NFL Draft Rumors: Cowboys insider projects Jerry Jones to draft FSU RB as Tony Pollard’s replacement

The 2024 NFL Draft is just more than a month away and teams around the league, including the Dallas Cowboys, have ramped up their process of finding the ideal prospects. The Cowboys are expected to be quite active in the draft, as they were unable to make major moves in free agency.

They lost running back Tony Pollard in free agency, who signed a three-year $21 million contract with the Tennessee Titans. The franchise knows that they need to draft a running back, as they only have Deuce Vaughn and Rico Dowdle on their roster.

In his latest seven-round mock draft for the Cowboys, insider Jon Machota has projected Jerry Jones to draft Flordia State's Trey Benson in the third round. The 21-year-old running back ran had a 4.39 timing in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine and could be pursued by multiple teams.

The Dallas Cowboys have drafted well in recent years, and they need to desperately hit on a good running back. Benson is six-feet tall and weighs 216 lbs, which is why Machota sees him as the franchise's leading back next year.

Dallas Cowboys 2024 NFL Draft: Trey Benson college stats

Trey Benson spent four years in college before declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, the running back missed the entirety of his freshmen year at Oregon due to a knee injury. He spent another year at Oregon before switching to Florida State University.

In three years there, Benson rushed for 1918 yards and 24 touchdowns on 316 carries in 36 games. He averaged 6.1 yards per carry while also accumulating 33 receptions for 371 yards and a touchdown.

In his last year at FSU, Benson rushed for 906 yards and 14 touchdowns on 156 carries while averaging 11.4 yards per carry.

After not spending money in free agency, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will be determined to construct a Super Bowl-contending roster via the draft. Dak Prescott is coming off the best statistical season of his career, so providing him a good running back will be the priority.