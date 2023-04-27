NFL Draft Rumors: Dolphins expected to make big move for star running back to add in loaded offense

The Miami Dolphins are currently without a first-round pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. While they made an appearance in the NFL Playoffs last year, this has caused a bit of an issue as they look to improve their roster and make a deeper run this year. The best draft prospects are often selected in the first round, so not having one can be a disadvantage.

The Dolphins are apparently well aware of the value of picking in the first round of the draft as they are now rumored to be seeking a trade to get them back into it. If they are able to pull off a trade and enter the first round again, they are rumored to be interested in selecting superstar running back Jahmyr Gibbs from the Alabama Crimson Tide.

MLFootball @_MLFootball



Miami views Gibbs as the final piece to their already-loaded offense and this could put them over the top, as Hearing that the Miami #Dolphins have called teams about moving into the first round so they could target Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs.Miami views Gibbs as the final piece to their already-loaded offense and this could put them over the top, as @peter_king already said. Hearing that the Miami #Dolphins have called teams about moving into the first round so they could target Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs. Miami views Gibbs as the final piece to their already-loaded offense and this could put them over the top, as @peter_king already said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The running back currently represents one of the weakest positonal groups on their roster heading into the 2023 NFL season. While they re-signed Jeff Wilson Jr. and Raheem Mostert during the free agency period, they can surely use an upgrade to take their offense to the next level. The Dolphins were one of only eight teams to average less than 100 rushing yards per game last season.

Jahmyr Gibbs is fully capable of helping them improve their rushing attack to pair with their elite passing game. He recorded 1,370 scrimmage yards and 10 total touchdowns during the 2022 college football season. He's widely considered the second-best running back prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft class, trailing only Bijan Robinson of the Texas Longhorns.

Gibbs' proven production and dual-threat skillset makes him a desirable target on draft day as he's projected to be a late first or early second-round pick. The Dolphins' first selection comes in the middle of the second round at 51st overall. They are unlikely to land their rumored target unless they make a trade on draft day.

Why don't the Dolphins have a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?

Stephen M Ross

The Dolphins were found guilty of tampering violations during the 2022 NFL offseason when they were apparently recruiting Tom Brady and Sean Payton, despite the fact that each of them was under contract with different teams. This is a major violation of the NFL's official negotiating rules, so they were penalized.

As punishment for their violation, Miami was forced to surrender their first-round pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. They will also forfeit a third-round pick next year in the 2024 NFL Draft as an additional penalty for the same violation.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes