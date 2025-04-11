NFL Draft Rumors: Evaluators not concerned by Will Campbell's arm size

Will Campbell is considered among the best offensive linemen in this year's NFL draft. However, some fans pointed out that the LSU star's 32 ⅝-inch arm size might be an issue for adapting to the big league.

Nonetheless, ESPN's NFL Insider Field Yates has reported that many teams are not concerned about Campbell's arm length, especially since the player has other excellent attributes.

"The number of evaluators who are unbothered by Will Campbell's arm length really stands out to me," Yates wrote for ESPN in regard to Campbell's pro day workout. "I was hard pressed to find an exec or coach who doesn't view LSU's Campbell as the best tackle of this class, and those same people told me his length wasn't a concern on tape.

"I'm not ignoring his 32 ⅝-inch arm length from the combine, but most people I talked to are bullish on Campbell becoming a really good left tackle. He has excellent footwork, balance and body control to hold up as a pass protector."

During LSU's pro day on March 26, Campbell's arm length was measured at 33 inches, which is longer than the 32 5/8 that was measured at the Combine.

Campbell, who is 6-foot-6 and weighs 319 pounds, did his 40-yard dash in 4.98 seconds at the Combine. He was only one of the five offensive linemen who completed the drill in less than five seconds.

Will Campbell was one of the best offensive linemen in the country during his final year at LSU

LSU OL Will Campbell - Source: Getty

Campbell was one of the top offensive linemen in the country during the 2024 season. In 558 pass-blocking snaps this past season, the OL was credited with giving up only 2.0 sacks and 18 pressures. He helped LSU finish with a 9-4 record.

Campbell, who spent his entire three-year collegiate career at LSU, won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy in his final year with the Tigers and was also named a Consensus All-American.

Now, Campbell is tipped as a top 10 pick in this year's draft and is considered the first OL to be taken off the board. The Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots are among the teams that are closely linked with drafting Campbell in the first round.

