NFL Draft Rumors: Ex-Jets GM predicts Cardinals adding “blue-chip receiver” alongside Marvin Harrison Jr.

The Arizona Cardinals are in an interesting spot in the NFL offseason. Arizona opened its wallet, boasting one of the best cap situations in the NFL, to bolster its defensive unit with a marquee pickup in Josh Sweat.

Offensively, there's plenty of question marks around Arizona's depth chart. The Cardinals have their franchise quarterback in place with Kyler Murray, who they've openly committed to for the foreseeable future. Murray is set to return to Arizona's offense, which will look for some further improvements as the offseason progresses.

On Tuesday afternoon, former New York Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum predicted Arizona will be aggressive in surrounding Murray and rising star Marvin Harrison Jr. with a complementary weapon in the 2025 NFL draft. In his latest mock draft, Tannenbaum predicted the Cardinals will select Texas wideout Matthew Golden with the No. 16 overall pick.

"Adding another blue-chip receiver to go with Harrison and tight end Trey McBride would make this offense go to the next level," Tannenbaum wrote.

Golden shined at the NFL combine, clocking a 4.29 40-yard dash time to continue building his draft stock. In his lone season at Texas, he caught 58 passes for 987 yards and nine touchdowns in 16 games.

Cardinals to meet with Michigan CB Will Johnson

As the NFL enters draft season, teams are wrapping up their pre-draft meetings with some of the top prospects in this year's class. Despite reportedly looking for receiver help, as previously mentioned, Arizona's front office has its eyes on a big fish in the secondary.

On Tuesday afternoon, news broke of an official meeting between the Cardinals and Michigan cornerback Will Johnson. Johnson is one of the best cornerbacks in this year's draft next to Colorado's Travis Hunter.

In his three seasons at Michigan, Johnson helped the Wolverines to a national championship in 2023. That season, Johnson was named a first-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten selection. This past season, he earned second-team All-Amercian and second-team All-Conference honors, solidifying his case as a first-round pick in this year's draft.

Johnson could anchor a weak Arizona secondary as the front office looks to build up what performed as one of the worst units in the NFL a season ago.

