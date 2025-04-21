NFL Draft Rumors: Giants insider reveals Brian Daboll is "high on" Jaxson Dart over Shedeur Sanders

New York NFL analyst Connor Hughes revealed on Monday that New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll is "high on" Ole Miss Rebels QB Jaxson Dart.

Ad

In a social media post to X, Hughes made clear his belief that the Giants did have interest in trading up for Dart in the 2025 NFL Draft.

"Jaxson Dart is a name to watch for the #Giants as a trade-up option on Thursday. Sources I touched base with said he’s someone Brian Daboll is high on — most out of QBs other than Cam Ward. Among qualities Daboll values in QBs is toughness. Dart has that. Giants won’t be alone in QB pursuit, though. Matter of how aggressive they want to be."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Hughes then continued by outlining how he does not believe the Giants will use their No. 3 overall pick on Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"There’s not much out there right now connecting Shedeur Sanders to Giants. That hype has cooled dramatically from where it was in December."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The news is notable and does highlight how unpredictable draft night may be this year. Until recently, it was widely expected that the Sanders would be a top three draft pick and Dart would likely be taken at the start of the second round of the selection process.

However, the last few days and weeks has seen Dart climb most mock drafts into the first round and Sanders drop, in some cases, out of the top 20.

Ad

Where will Jaxson Dart and Shedeur Sanders be drafted?

Dart and Sanders appear to have strong interest from many NFL franchises, however, it is hard to pin where the two talented QB's may end up. Miami Hurricanes QB Cam Ward is the favorite for the No. 1 overall spot and with the latest news, it appears as though the Cleveland Browns at No. 2 are the only chance for Sanders to be taken within the top three.

Should the Browns draft another individual, the New Orleans Saints and the Pittsburgh Steelers are the only two franchises who appear to be in desperate need of a QB in round one. There have been rumors about teams trading up in the first round for a QB, however, the Giants may have a stronger interest in Dart than Sanders, as alluded to be Hughes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More