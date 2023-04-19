The 2023 NFL Draft is fast approaching with Ohio State's C.J. Stroud high on many team wishlists, but reportedly not for the Houston Texans. With the AFC South franchise having the second overall pick, taking a quarterback is almost a given.

Well, reading the tea leaves over the last few weeks, it isn't as certain as it may sound and now we have a little bit of information as to why the Texans might not draft Stroud if he is available at No.2, and it has something to do with Deshaun Watson.

Stroud is represented by the same agent as Watson and according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, there are some lingering feelings over the Watson deal. Florio was a guest on 'The Rich Eisen Show' and detailed the rumor.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Florio said:

“I think it's definitely possible. Look, there have been relationships between agents and teams that have become ruined in both directions… So, you got the Texans who had a very bad relationship with Deshaun Watson and his agent David Mulugheta, of Athletes First.

“It was an ugly, nasty process and who knows what was said between executives and agents back when Watson made it clear he wants out and there were some strong feelings.

Florio added:

“So, it's quite possible there's hard feelings there that still linger. They would have to be at a minimum processed before you get to the point where you're ready to have another relationship like that with the most important player on your team."

Where could the Texans go if they don't draft Stroud?

Indianapolis Colts v Houston Texans

Keep in mind that the Carolina Panthers could easily take the Ohio State quarterback with the first overall pick, and in several mock drafts, they do. This would then leave the Texans to choose whomever they want.

Bryce Young seems to be the player most think the Texans will take as it is clear the franchise needs a quarterback. However, if Houston doesn't feel like it needs to draft a quarterback, then edge Will Anderson Jr. could be a viable option as well.

But in reality, this quarterback class is almost too good to pass up for the Texans as Young, Will Levis, Anthony Richardson and C.J. Stroud are expected to be drafted early.

Surely Houston will take a quarterback, but by the sound of it, it may not be C.J. Stroud.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes