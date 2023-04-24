NFL Draft Rumors: Insider reveals the player Kyler Murray would love to have on Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals signed quarterback Kyler Murray to a five-year contract extension worth over $230 million last year. The quarterback suffered a season-ending knee injury and the team failed to make the playoffs. Now, with a new head coach and staff, the team will look to rebuild around their franchise quarterback. He apparently has some thoughts about how they can do just that.

As NFL Twitter is loaded with draft information and mock drafts this week, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo shed some light on Murray's thought process heading into the draft. The quarterback is apparently impressed with Ohio State's offensive tackle Paris Johnson.

Murray told the Cardinals that he likes Johnson as an addition to the offensive line. Garafolo said that the tackle has visited the Arizona Cardinals in recent weeks as well.

"FWIW word is Kyler Murray likes Paris Johnson a lot and has let that be known inside the #AZCardinals’ building. Johnson visited there recently."

Either could go as high as 3, and I see both as pretty locked in to go inside the Top 10. More in here twitter.com/AlbertBreer/st… Two guys I think the NFL is higher on than all the people pumping up two mock drafts per day ...1) Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon.2) Ohio State OT Paris Johnson.Either could go as high as 3, and I see both as pretty locked in to go inside the Top 10. More in here Two guys I think the NFL is higher on than all the people pumping up two mock drafts per day ...1) Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon.2) Ohio State OT Paris Johnson.Either could go as high as 3, and I see both as pretty locked in to go inside the Top 10. More in here 👇👇 twitter.com/AlbertBreer/st… FWIW word is Kyler Murray likes Paris Johnson a lot and has let that be known inside the #AZCardinals ’ building. Johnson visited there recently. twitter.com/albertbreer/st… FWIW word is Kyler Murray likes Paris Johnson a lot and has let that be known inside the #AZCardinals’ building. Johnson visited there recently. twitter.com/albertbreer/st…

Kyler Murray clearly sees Johnson as an added protection on the offensive line. This is something that the young quarterback will be looking for as he returns from an ACL injury.

Will the Cardinals draft OT Paris Johnson?

Mike Garafolo's tweet that Kyler Murray is a big fan of Paris Johnson was in response to a tweet from NFL Insider Albert Breer. The latter named Johnson as one of two players that he believes NFL teams are more intrigued by than the mock drafts are alluding to.

Mock drafts this offseason have leaned towards Arizona focusing on defense with their third overall draft pick. That could be the case as their new head coach, Jonathan Gannon, is a former defensive coordinator.

It was originally speculated that the Chicago Bears, who traded their number one overall selection to the Carolina Panthers, were interested in the former Ohio State offensive tackle.

PHNX Cardinals @PHNX_Cardinals Kyler Murray has let it be known to the Arizona Cardinals that he likes Ohio State LT Paris Johnson Jr., per @MikeGarafolo Kyler Murray has let it be known to the Arizona Cardinals that he likes Ohio State LT Paris Johnson Jr., per @MikeGarafolo. https://t.co/9Fur1NaDKu

Johnson has good movement and athleticism, which has impressed scouts. He was the starting left tackle last season for Ohio State but was the starting right guard the year before, illustrating his versatility on the line.

