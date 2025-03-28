NFL Draft Rumors: Jaxson Dart viewed as “second-best QB on some teams’ boards”

Jaxson Dart’s draft stock continues to soar and is showing no signs of slowing down. On Friday, NFL Draft analysts Matt Miller, Jordan Reid and Field Yates of ESPN looked into the former quarterback from Ole Miss and when he may be selected.

Ad

Reid believes that numerous NFL teams view Dart as one of the top two quarterbacks in this year’s draft:

“I’ve heard he’s actually the second-best QB on some teams’ boards. That bodes well for his first-round potential."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Miller said that he’s in complete agreement with Reid about the 21-year-old Dart:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“In my talks with scouts this past week, the expectation is that his predraft process has been too successful for him to get past the first 32 picks.”

Ad

Trending

Since Jaxson Dart’s performance in February’s Senior Bowl, NFL scouts have been raving about him. The Kaysville, Utah, native made numerous highlight reel plays for the American team in that game.

Yates meanwhile said:

“90%. My mindset remains that two of the first three picks are likely to be quarterbacks, with the Titans zeroed in on Ward and the Giants still needing a young signal-caller -- most likely Sanders.”

Ad

Dart completed 69.3% of his passes last season and threw for a career-high 4,279 yards with a 180.7 passer rating and 29 touchdowns.

Barring one unforeseen circumstance in the draft, Miller feels Jaxson Dart is a shoo-in first-rounder:

“The only thing that would prevent him from getting picked in Round 1 is if Sanders fell to Pittsburgh at pick No. 21 overall, which in turn could push Dart down the board."

Ad

Dart has been praised for his ability to recognize trouble, make savvy decisions on third down and solid accuracy.

Jaxson Dart’s potential landing spots

Jaxson’s Dart performance in big games this past season could see him going to a contending team in the draft, where he may get some playing time immediately,

That may be the case if he falls to the Pittsburgh Steelers at #21 or the New Orleans Saints at #9, both of whom are seemingly in the market for a quarterback now.

Ad

Reid also added the possibility of Dart going to the LA Rams with the 26th pick:

“Pairing Dart with Rams coach Sean McVay and allowing him to sit and develop behind Matthew Stafford for multiple seasons in L.A. would be the best-case scenario for him."

The Steelers and Rams made the playoffs last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New Orleans Saints Nation! Check out the latest Saints Schedule and dive into the New Orleans Saints Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.