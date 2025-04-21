NFL Draft Rumors: Jets linked with 5'11", 194-pound CB who recorded eight INTs in CFB

If the New York Jets hope to march forward after another terrible 2024 season, they must make the right decisions in the 2025 NFL draft in the first year of a new administration headed by head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey.

The Jets will have the chance to fill one of the numerous voids on both the offensive and defensive ends of the ball when they select first at the seventh pick in the upcoming draft.

Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron is one of the three draft candidates ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter mentioned as potential targets for the Jets' first-round pick in an article shared on Monday.

“If the Jets target the defensive side of the ball (in the first round of the draft), some people around the league believe Aaron Glenn could target a cornerback, with Texas' Jahdae Barron as an option. Glenn, of course, played as a cornerback for 15 seasons in the NFL,” Schefter wrote on ESPN.

In addition to Barron, Schefter also listed Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou and Penn State tight end Tyler Warren as prospects the Jets can target in the first round. He also suggests that Membou might end up with the Las Vegas Raiders.

While some may question if it is too early to select a cornerback at No. 7 in the draft, most will agree that the Jets have a need that will be undoubtedly met by Barron's selection.

The Jets acquired Brandon Stephens to take D.J. Reed's spot after he joined the Detroit Lions in free agency. Stephens, though, had a difficult season with the Baltimore Ravens last season and isn't a surefire long-term option for New York.

Barron, who is regarded as one of the top three cornerback prospects in this year's draft class, finished an incredible 2024 season in which he recorded 67 tackles, 11 pass breakups and five interceptions.

A look at the New York Jets' full draft picks in 2025

The New York Jets have eight slots in the 2025 NFL draft, starting from No. 7.

The Jets' 2025 draft selections are as follows:

First round - No. 7 overall

Second round - No. 42 overall

Third round - No. 73 overall

Fourth round - No. 110 overall

Fifth round - No. 145 overall

Fifth round - No. 162 overall (via Los Angeles Rams, through Pittsburgh Steelers)

Sixth round - No. 186 overall

Sixth round - No. 207 overall (via Kansas City Chiefs)

