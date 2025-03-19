NFL draft rumors: Justin Fields' $40,000,000 won't stop Jets from potentially drafting Jaxson Dart

The New York Jets don't appear to be 100% locked in on Justin Fields as their quarterback moving forward. The Jets inked Fields to a two-year, $40 million deal this offseason after the former first-round pick's time in Pittsburgh ended.

However, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini, that doesn't mean the Jets won't look to draft a quarterback early in the 2025 NFL draft. If the team's conviction is strong enough, they won't hesitate to take a chance on a young signal-caller out of the class, with the report suggesting there has been a lot of buzz surrounding the organization and Ole' Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Dart has been climbing draft analysts' boards after his stellar performance at the 2025 NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis. The Rebels quarterback wrapped up a senior season last year that saw him pass for 4,279 yards, 29 touchdowns and six interceptions. He helped lead Ole Miss to an overall record of 10-3 and a dominant bowl game victory over the Duke Blue Devils.

Dart has been linked to several teams that could take a chance on him early in the draft, sliding into first-round pick territory alongside Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward. The quarterback has been strongly linked to the Pittsburgh Steelers as a possible landing spot, where he'd be throwing to the dynamic duo of DK Metcalf and George Pickens.

The New York Jets are looking for Aaron Rodgers' replacement in 2025 offseason

After parting ways with Aaron Rodgers, the Jets desperately search for a quarterback to lead the charge in 2025. They traded for Rodgers two years ago, hoping he would be what they need to help their young roster take the next step in making it back to the playoffs. However, Rodgers missed the entirety of the 2023 season with an Achilles injury before returning in 2024 and delivering an underwhelming season, which resulted in the Jets again missing the playoffs.

New York has signed Fields in hopes that some youth can help improve the Jets' offense. Drafting a young quarterback like Dart could bring out the best in both young signal-callers with a quarterback competition in training camp to determine who will earn the starting nod before the regular season begins.

It will be interesting to see if the Jets take a chance on Dart come draft night in April next month.

