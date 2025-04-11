NFL Draft Rumors: "Multiple NFL teams have" Jaxson Dart ranked ahead of Shedeur Sanders

Entering the 2025 NFL Draft, the general consensus was that Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders would be the first quarterbacks off the board. However, that may not be the case.
ESPN NFL insider and draft analyst Matt Miller projects that one scout told him Dart would be drafted ahead of Sanders. He also says multiple NFL teams have Dart ranked ahead of Sanders.
"One prediction from the same scout: Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart being selected over Shedeur Sanders. According to the scout, multiple NFL teams have Dart ranked over Sanders and believe he has better physical traits (arm strength, mobility) and more developmental upside," Miller wrote in an ESPN article on April 11.
Dart going before Sanders would be a bit of a surprise, but Sanders' draft stock has been plummeting while Dart has risen up the ranks.
Dart is now widely viewed as a first-round pick, and Miller expects him to be selected in the first round.
Although the scout predicts Dart will be drafted ahead of Sanders, the odds disagree. Currently, Sanders is a massive -425 favorite to be the second quarterback drafted, which implies an 81% chance.
At Ole Miss in 2024, Dart went 276-for-398 for 4,279 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions. Sanders, meanwhile, went 353-for-477 for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions with the Colorado Buffaloes last season.
Jaxson Dart compared to Jalen Hurts ahead of 2025 NFL Draft
Jaxson Dart has been rising up draft boards and NFL draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah compared him to Jalen Hurts.
"Just in terms of the build, how the ball comes out of their hand... I know Jalen Hurts ran the ball more, but Jaxson Dart was successful running the ball in the SEC. He's very athletic," Jeremiah said during the NFL scouting combine in February, via BR.
NFL draft analyst Todd McShay also compared Dart to Hurts. And, the Ole Miss quarterback has said he models his game after the Philadelphia Eagles QB.
“I think it’s a little bit of a cop-out because he just won the Super Bowl, but I love J Hurts and what he does,” Dart said, via NBC. “I feel like I’m very similar in my play style to him. I feel like we can do a lot of the same things.
“Obviously, he’s an elite player and I’m trying to reach that level. But he’s been somebody that I’ve tried to resemble my game after just because of his versatility — being able to run and throw the ball, and just how strong he is in the pocket. That’s something that I’ve had a lot of fun watching, observing his play style.”
Dart projects to be a starting quarterback in the NFL.
The 2025 NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
