NFL Draft Rumors: NFC contenders immensely interested in trading for George Pickens

NFL analyst John Frascella revealed on Wednesday that the Green Bay Packers have interest in Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver George Pickens.

In a social media release to X, Frascella noted how Pickens was available in the trade market, and that the Packers did have an interest in his services.

"BREAKING: The Green Bay Packers are showing immense interest in trading for Steelers WR George Pickens, who is available." the post detailed.

This offseason, the Steelers traded for star wide receiver DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks and signed him to major, long-term extension with the team. As a result, it does make sense why Pickens would be open to leaving the iconic Pittsburgh franchise and why the Steelers would be open to the idea of entertaining offers for Pickens.

Last season for the Steelers, Pickens had 59 receptions for 900 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns. Despite the strong overall stat line, there were times throughout the 2024 campaign where Pickens struggled with inconsistency, dropped passes, and questionable behaviour issues (throwing helmet on sideline, etc.).

Is Green Bay a good situation for George Pickens?

Green Bay is arguably one of the best landing spots for Pickens should he be traded by the Steelers franchise. Firstly, the team is lacking a true No. 1 wide receiver on the outside, something that would change with the arrival of Pickens.

Although the combination of Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, and Christian Watson have been solid over the past few years, the Packers could use with another receiving threat in 2025, something running back Josh Jacobs even admitted this offseason.

In addition, Green Bay has one of the best QB's in the National Football League in Jordan Love, something that could entice Pickens to play for the Packers franchise. Furthermore, the Packers have one of the best offensive minded head coaches in the NFL in Matt LeFleur, someone who could help Pickens develop into the elite receiver that he has shown flashes of over the years in Pittsburgh.

Only time will tell whether he is traded to the Green Bay Packers, however, it is evident that there are teams interested in Pickens should the Steelers decide that his time with the franchise is over in 2025.

