NFL Draft Rumors: “Nothing is settled” regarding Titans’ plans for first overall pick

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller has reported that the Tennessee Titans have not yet decided who they will select with the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

On Friday, ESPN released an article discussing the latest draft rumors and expectations. In that article, Miller noted how some teams in the league were still questioning the quarterback class this year due to the elite talents of some non-QBs available high in the draft.

Miller highlighted how this has left the Titans organization unsure of who they will select in April:

"The way I hear it, nothing is settled with the Titans, even though they didn't sign a veteran QB in free agency," Miller wrote.

Although Miller's comments detail how the Titans are undecided about who they will select, four individuals seem to be consistently selected in the top four of NFL mock drafts as of late.

At this time, the expected top four picks are Miami Hurricanes QB Cam Ward, Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders, Penn State Nittany Lions DE Abdul Carter and Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter.

Who will be drafted No. 1 overall?

If the Titans elect to choose a QB first overall, the conversation seems to be between Ward and Sanders. Ward is a mobile QB with a big arm while Sanders is more of a pocket QB with phenomenal accuracy.

Last season, Ward finished the campaign with 4,313 passing yards, 39 passing touchdowns, seven interceptions, 204 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. Meanwhile, Sanders had 4,134 passing yards, 37 passing touchdowns, 10 interceptions, four rushing touchdowns and a completion percentage of 74.0%.

If the Titans opt to go non-QB, Carter and Hunter appear to be the favorites of being drafted No. 1 overall. Carter is an elite pass rusher, whereas Hunter is one of the most versatile college football players in recent memory due to his offensive and defensive abilities.

Last year, Carter had 68 total tackles, 43 solo tackles, 12 sacks and two forced fumbles. Meanwhile, Hunter had 96 receptions, 1,258 receiving yards, 16 total touchdowns, four interceptions and one forced fumble.

In NFL draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's recent 2025 NFL Mock Draft 3.0, the Titans selected Ward No. 1 overall.

