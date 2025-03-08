  • home icon
NFL Draft Rumors: Ohio State’s Will Howard could find himself 'with the coach that he’s very familiar with'

By Joshua Gillesby
Modified Mar 08, 2025 19:39 GMT
NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn
Will Howard throws at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine (image credit: IMAGN)

NFL draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah believes that the Las Vegas Raiders may be a good fit for Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard. While discussing Howard's difficult 2025 NFL Scouting Combine performance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Saturday, Jeremiah said that he could see him reuniting with his former offensive coordinator, Chip Kelly, in Las Vegas.

Kelly was the offensive coordinator of the Buckeyes last year when Howard was the starting QB of the program. They had individual and overall team success as an OC-QB duo, with Howard boosting his 2025 NFL draft stock, Kelly getting an NFL job opportunity and the Buckeyes winning the national championship.

Daniel Jeremiah's Will Howard NFL draft analysis

Daniel Jeremiah highlighted how the Las Vegas Raiders are a natural fit for Will Howard in the draft.

“If you're looking for a place for Will Howard, it's pretty easy dots to connect," Jeremiah said. "If the Raiders don't, you know, aren't super active in addressing the veteran side of things, and they just get a stop-gap quarterback, who knows Will Howard better than Chip Kelly? So, why would that not be an opportunity for him somewhere on day two to land with the coach that he's very familiar with.”
Last season, Howard had an excellent campaign for the Buckeyes. He amassed 4,010 passing yards, 42 total touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a 73.1% completion percentage.

Are the Las Vegas Raiders a good fit for Will Howard?

Despite his strong campaign last year, there is a belief that Will Howard will not be a day 1 starting QB next season. The best fit for Howard may be a team that already has a veteran QB who can help him learn, develop and grow in the NFL. This scenario is something that the Las Vegas Raiders can provide.

On Friday, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport confirmed that the Raiders acquired veteran QB Geno Smith for a 2025 third-round draft pick.

Should Howard be selected by Las Vegas, he could learn from a talented and accomplished NFL QB. This possibility, in addition to Las Vegas having standout tight end Brock Bowers and Howard's former college offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, makes the Raiders a strong fit for him.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
