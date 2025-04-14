  • home icon
  • NFL Draft Rumors: Omarion Hampton viewed like Josh Jacobs, Joe Mixon by teams around the league

NFL Draft Rumors: Omarion Hampton viewed like Josh Jacobs, Joe Mixon by teams around the league

By Rob Gullo
Modified Apr 14, 2025 19:20 GMT
2025 NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Getty
Omarion Hampton during 2025 NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Getty

North Carolina's Omarion Hampton is one of the best running back prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft. The three-year running back earned All-American and All-ACC honors for the past two seasons after rushing for over 3,000 yards and 30 touchdowns.

The 6-foot, 221-pound running back has had two official visits with the Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers and will meet with the Chicago Bears today.

Per NFL insider Jordan Schultz, teams that he's spoken to have compared the North Carolina prospect to Pro Bowl running backs Josh Jacobs and Joe Mixon.

On Monday, Schultz tweeted:

"Omarion Hampton has also visited the #Cowboys and #Steelers. Teams I’ve spoken with have compared him favorably to Josh Jacobs and Joe Mixon."
Those are two good RBs to draw comparisons to. They are similar in size to Hampton, with Mixon being 6-foot-1, 220 pounds and Jacobs being 5-foot-10, 223 pounds.

Jacobs has been named a Pro Bowler three times in his career and an All-Pro once, and Mixon has been named a Pro Bowler twice.

Omarion Hampton has been linked to Chicago Bears, Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens - Source: Getty
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens - Source: Getty

In the same tweet, Jordan Schultz noted that Omarion Hampton has had official visits with the Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Additionally, it's been reported that Hampton had a visit with the New York Giants.

The Giants hold the third pick, the Bears hold the 10th, the Cowboys hold the 12th, and the Steelers hold the 21st pick.

It's expected that the Giants would use the third pick on one of the top draft prospects, such as edge rusher Abdul Carter or wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter. They would likely target Hampton early in the second round, but he won't make it that far.

At pick No. 10, the Bears have a good shot of drafting Hampton. If they decide to draft someone else on offense, such as Penn State tight end Tyler Warren or one of the best offensive linemen or an edge rusher, he could be available for the Cowboys at No. 12.

Pittsburgh could decide between a quarterback or Hampton at pick No. 21.

With many possibilities, it's anybody's guess as to who drafts Hampton. Who do you think will draft Omarion Hampton?

Rob William Gullo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism. He has interviewed several NFL athletes including Tyreek Hill, Raheem Mostert, Byron Jones, Adam Thielen, Hayden Hurst, Isiah Pacheco, Byron Murphy II, and Jerick McKinnon. Robert also serves as the sports editor/reporter for the New Britain Herald. Robert's passion for football began when he was three while watching it with his father and his older cousin deepened his love for the game.

Edited by Ribin Peter
