NFL Draft Rumors: Raiders linked with Texas' star CB if Pete Carroll trades down from no. 6

The 2025 offseason is arguably the Las Vegas Raiders' biggest in at least a decade. The team is armed with a new think tank, spearheaded by seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, rookie general manager John Spytek, and a new coaching staff, led by former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll.

The trio has already made a significant addition to the roster from Carroll's old team. They trade for former Seahawks star Geno Smith to address the team's troublesome quarterback situation. They are expected to use the 2025 NFL draft to surround the veteran signal-caller with the right talent to ensure he has all the tools necessary to help the franchise bounce back from a dismal 2024 campaign, where they finished 4-13.

The Raiders hold the sixth pick in the draft and have been heavily linked with former Boise State Broncos star and 2024 Heisman Trophy runner-up, Ashton Jeanty. The running back would add a new dimension to Las Vegas' offense and address a critical roster need.

However, according to ESPN's Jason Reid, the Raiders are prepared to pass on Jeanty and trade down to acquire more draft assets in the latter rounds. They could even pivot from offense to defense with their first-round pick and address another roster need with the addition of Texas Longhorns' Jahdae Barron. Per the report:

"Cornerback could be another position the Raiders target early, especially if they decide to trade down from No. 6. Multiple league sources have mentioned Jahdae Barron (Texas) as an option if the Raiders trade back."

Jahdae Barron stats: CB is one of the best defensive players in the draft

While Travis Hunter is expected to be the first cornerback taken in the draft, largely due to his unmatched prowess to play two positions, Jahdae Barron is touted to be the second defensive back to hear their name called during the first round of the 2025 NFL draft.

During his five-year stint with Texas, the 23-year-old recorded two sacks, eight interceptions, and 21 tackles for losses. Five of his eight picks for the Longhorns came in his final year with his alma mater, showcasing a maturity as a pass defender that has prompted many teams to turn him into their top defensive target in the draft.

Barron is projected to be a top 20 pick but outside the top 10. The Raiders could trade down a few spots and still land the cornerback. Whether they go down that path or draft Ashton Jeanty remains to be seen.

