NFL Draft Rumors: Raiders could “wait for young gun” QBs like Kyle McCord, Jalen Milroe

After years in the quarterback wilderness, The Athletic’s Las Vegas Raiders insider Vic Tafur believes the team will target a quarterback in this year’s NFL Draft. Whether the quarterback is Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders or someone else remains to be seen. Tafur brought up some interesting names like Kyle McCord and Jalen Milroe.

If the Raiders want Sanders, Tafur suggests they may have to trade up to get the former Buffaloes quarterback.

“The connection between Brady and Shedeur Sanders has been well-documented, and while there is a chance Sanders could slide to the No. 6 pick, maybe a more aggressive path would be to trade up a couple of spots to get him,” Tafur said.

Seven-time Super Bowl Champion and new minority owner Tom Brady has an existing relationship with the draft prospect. Brady worked out with Sanders in 2020 when he was still at Jackson State University.

The Raiders currently hold the #6 overall pick. If Sanders is off the board when the team is on the clock, Tafur proposed three names that Las Vegas may consider, possibly in the second round.

"The Raiders could also wait for a young gun in the draft, depending on their impressions of Jalen Milroe, Kyle McCord, and Tyler Shough,” Tafur added.

Milroe was Alabama’s starting quarterback for the past two years and threw for 6,016 yards in his college football career. '

Syracuse’s McCord was a transfer from Ohio State. He was the offensive MVP in the 2024 Holiday Bowl and finished his college career throwing for 8,555 yards.

Shough is a 25-year-old quarterback entering the draft after seven years in college, with the last three at Louisville. He threw for 7,820 in his time with Oregon, Texas Tech and Louisville.

Most draft boards project them to be drafted between the second and fifth rounds.

Raiders may add a veteran quarterback, according to Vic Tafur

Vic Tafur also brought up the potential of Matthew Stafford if he becomes available. If not Stafford, he believes the Rams may bring in a veteran to pair with a rookie.

“The name to watch is Matthew Stafford if the Rams trade him. Less exciting cases could also be made for free agents Justin Fields, Russell Wilson, and Marcus Mariota to pair with a quarterback in this year’s draft.”

The Raiders are almost certain to add a quarterback this offseason after alternating between Gardner Minshew, Aiden O’Connell and Desmond Ridder last season. They ended the 2024 season with a 4-13 record.

