NFL Draft Rumors: Seahawks linked to 6'5", 225 lbs Louisville QB despite Sam Darnold’s $100,500,000 deal

Despite paying big money to add a Pro Bowl quarterback to their roster this off-season, the Seattle Seahawks may not yet be finished with filling out that position. On Wednesday, ESPN writer Ben Solak projected that Seattle would draft 6’5”, 225-pound quarterback Tyler Shough out of Louisville with the 52nd overall pick in round two of the draft later this month.
Sam Darnold signed with the club just last month for three years and $100.5 million.
“Darnold is a possible yet uncertain starter for the Seahawks," Solak wrote on Wednesday. "And two dart throws at quarterback are better than one.”
“Shough is a great fit in Klint Kubiak’s Shanahan-inspired system," the analyst added. "He ran a ton of play-action at Louisville and is comfortable going under center, taking deep dropbacks and hitting big throws into the windows created by those fakes.”
In his only season with the Vikings, Darnold went 14-3 in the regular season, throwing for a career-high 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns to earn a Pro Bowl nod. Shough went 8-4 as the Cardinals' starter last season, throwing for 3,195 yards and a career-high 23 touchdowns.
“Shough is a surprisingly good thrower on the move and can shine in a series of bootlegs and half rolls, which Kubiak deployed frequently last season when in New Orleans,” the analyst wrote.
At the moment, the Seahawks' quarterback depth chart after Darnold has Jaren Hall, who has just two starts in his NFL career, and Sam Howell, who has a career record of 5-13 as a starting quarterback.
Plenty of teams interested in Tyler Shough
Tyler Shough isn’t a top quarterback prospect, with Cam Ward and Sheduer Sanders holding that honor, but plenty of teams are reportedly interested in drafting him. According to reports, the man born in Chandler, Arizona, has visited seven different NFL teams on Top-30 visits.
Prior to this week, he met with the Indianapolis Colts, Pittsburgh Steelers, and New York Jets. On Monday, he visited the Cleveland Browns before visiting the New York Giants on Wednesday. It’s believed that the Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks will be added to his list of visits as well.
Shough’s stock has skyrocketed since the 2024 college football season ended. The youngster watched his Cardinals win the 2024 Sun Bowl by one point over the Washington Huskies (35-34). He put in an impressive showing at the NFL Combine, running the 40-yard dash in 4.63 seconds, with a vertical jump of 32 inches and a broad jump of 9 feet & 9 inches.
