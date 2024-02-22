NFL Draft Rumors: Sean Payton ‘loves’ J.J. McCarthy as Michigan QB’s draft stock continues to rise ahead of Combine

It is no secret that Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos are in the market for a new quarterback. The Russell Wilson experiment has not produced the results for the franchise and they are likely to part ways with him this offseason.

The Broncos currently have the 12th overall pick in the upcoming draft and there have been constant rumors about the franchise trading up in the draft for a quarterback.

Since the Broncos do not have many assets to work with, it's highly improbable that they can get into the top three to draft Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, or Jayden Daniels. As a result, J.J. McCarthy is being viewed as a likely target for the franchise at their current position in the first round.

Paul Allen, who works for the Minnesota Vikings radio network recently talked about the Broncos' growing interest in McCarthy. Allen said:

"I mean, I've been here, not a half week but it's approaching a half week and you know there. There's just a little bit of steam that's beginning to emerge locally that Sean Payton loves JJ McCarthy and he's a quarterback from a pro-style offense with a strong arm."

"I'm not going to say he reminds him of Drew Brees, McCarthy moves more than Drew and he's taller, and he's not as accurate as Drew Brees… A pretty reliable individual informed me over the weekend that Peyton is quite enamored with JJ McCarthy."

The Vikings currently have the the #11th overall pick in the draft and they might draft a quarterback as well. Since McCarthy will be available around that spot, it will be interesting to see which franchise tries to draft the Michigan quarterback.

Will J.J. McCarthy be a good fit for Sean Payton?

Jim Harbaugh has been a huge admirer of J.J. McCarthy during quarterback's time at Michigan. He also labeled him as the best quarterback in the college's history and that is a huge compliment.

Since McCarthy has already played for a great head coach like Harbaugh, it will be easier for him to play under Sean Payton in the NFL. Payton has always elevated the quarterbacks he has coached, and even though the franchise is parting ways with Russell Wilson, the veteran quarterback did play well last season.

McCarthy is not confirmed to be drafted by the Broncos, but if he does end up in Denver, the national championship-winning quarterback can certainly excel under Payton..

In three years at Michigan, McCarthy played 40 games in which he threw for 6226 yards, 49 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

