NFL Draft Rumors: Sean Payton's Broncos looking to trade up in the first round

Sean Payton added another chapter to his legacy, leading the Denver Broncos to the playoffs. The Broncos made the postseason for the first time in nine years, ending one of the longest droughts in the NFL.

Payton achieved the feat after the team selected Bo Nix in the first round. Nix earned Offensive Rookie of the Year consideration and was a key component in the Broncos' offense.

According to Adam Schefter, the Broncos are looking to trade up in the first round of this month's draft. Schefter wrote in an ESPN article:

"There has been a lack of teams willing to trade up. Denver is one of those (that might). The Broncos have made inquiries about moving up in Round 1, according to sources. But there are not many others."

As per Schefter, most teams are staying put in this year's draft. The draft class isn't as deep as the 2024 class, and it might take a few surprise picks for teams to opt to move up on draft day.

However, Sean Payton's side might be willing to trade and deal to move up in the draft. They hold the 20th overall pick and six more selections in the 2025 Draft.

What are the Denver Broncos' biggest draft needs?

According to NFL.com, the Broncos have five major needs in the 2025 NFL Draft. The team could use reinforcements at running back, wide receiver, tight end, cornerback and defensive lineman.

The Broncos' biggest need in this year's draft is running back. Sean Payton teams typically have a stellar RB1 to take pressure off their pocket passing quarterback. Hence, Payton will look for an RB who suits his system. One player that could still be available at No. 20 could be North Carolina's Omarion Hampton.

The Broncos could also use reinforcements at wide receiver and tight end. The team needs to surround Bo Nix with elite pass catchers in order to speed up his development. LSU's Mason Taylor could be a solid addition if he's still on the board on Day 2.

The Broncos could also do with additions at CB and DL. While both needs aren't as pressing as those at RB, WR, and TE, getting solid players at these positions will speed up the franchise's rebuild.

