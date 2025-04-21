NFL Draft Rumors: Steelers and Jets linked with 6'1", 210-pound QB with 129 total TDs in college football

There are many alternative paths the Pittsburgh Steelers could take in the 2025 NFL draft, but one thing is for sure: they must pick a quarterback.

Ad

Adam Schefter recently brought attention to Pittsburgh's connection to a lesser-known quarterback in the draft in an article for ESPN.com that covered several NFL draft speculations. Schefter claims that the Steelers were among the three organizations that sent out representatives to visit North Dakota State's star quarterback, Cam Miller, in March.

According to Schefter, Miller has met with representatives from the New York Jets and Denver Broncos in addition to the Steelers. He reported on Monday:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Once again, North Dakota State has a quarterback prospect in the NFL pipeline in Cam Miller, who threw 33 touchdown passes and had just four interceptions last season," Schefter reports.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"The Steelers, Jets, and Broncos all sent their quarterback coaches to North Dakota State last month to meet with Miller, who is expected to be a late-round pick."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Pittsburgh Steelers need to acquire a quarterback before the 2025 season after seeing both Justin Fields and Russell Wilson leave in free agency to join the New York Jets and the New York Giants, respectively.

Following his release by the New York Jets this offseason, Aaron Rodgers has been repeatedly linked with a move to the Steelers. The Steelers could be better suited using a young player behind the veteran quarterback if/when they sign him. That's where Miller could be useful.

Ad

Rodgers will probably be more of a temporary fix than a long-term answer if he agrees to a contract with Steel City. Cam Miller might start as the backup quarterback behind the four-time MVP winner and eventually develop as a starter.

Miller was the driving force behind North Dakota's offense during his collegiate career, starting 54 straight games. He was especially effective from beginning to end in the 2024 season.

Miller had just four interceptions while throwing for 3,251 yards and 33 touchdowns last season. He also tallied 12 rushing touchdowns and 631 rushing yards on 145 carries.

Ad

Miller passed for 9,721 yards and 81 touchdowns while only recording 19 interceptions in his five seasons in college. During that time, he recorded 2,277 rushing yards and 48 touchdowns, demonstrating his skill as a rusher as well.

Expand Tweet

Ad

A look at the Pittsburgh Steelers full draft pick in 2025

The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently scheduled to make six picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. When the draft begins on April 24, the franchise will make its first pick at No. 21 in the first round.

The following are the Steelers' 2025 draft picks:

First round - No. 21 overall

Third round - No. 83 overall

Fourth round - No. 123 overall

Ad

Fifth round - No. 156 overall

Sixth round - No. 185 overall (from Chicago Bears via Seattle Seahawks)

Seventh round - No. 229 (from Atlanta Falcons via Philadelphia Eagles)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Habib Timileyin Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.



Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.



Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.



Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports. Know More

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.