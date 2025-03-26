NFL Draft Rumors: Tetairoa McMillan, Matthew Golden considered as “locks” to get selected in first round

The 2025 NFL Draft is just a month away, and one of the most intriguing positions in this year's draft is wide receiver. In recent years, the position's value has increased. Four of the last five drafts included at least five wide receivers selected in the first round. Last year's draft saw seven receivers selected in the first round.
This year's draft class isn't projected to be as deep as recent years. It's anybody's guess as to how many receivers would be taken in the first round of 2025 draft.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer predicts only four wide receivers will be taken in the first round next month. He thinks Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan, Texas' Matthew Golden, and Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka will be first-round picks. Breer said:
"Zeek, I’ll go with three. I think Texas’s Matthew Golden and Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan are locks. I’d say I’m maybe 70/30 that Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka is in the first round—how he runs in Columbus at the Buckeyes’ pro day on Wednesday could solidify that.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
"And after those three, Missouri’s Luther Burden III, Ole Miss’s Tre Harris and Iowa State’s Jayden Higgins are probably next up, but I wouldn’t say it’s likely any of them go first round."
Travis Hunter will likely be the first wide receiver taken in the 2025 NFL Draft
Colorado's Travis Hunter is one of the top overall prospects in this year's draft. The versatile wide receiver and cornerback thrives on both sides of the ball and is likely to be one of the first picks in next month's draft.
Hunter had 92 catches for 1,1152 yards and 14 receiving touchdowns this past season. On defense, he had 32 tackles, four interceptions, 11 pass deflections, and a forced fumble.
Once the college season ended, Hunter was predicted by many drafts as being the No. 1 overall pick. However, the Tennessee Titans, or whoever picks No. 1 (if they trade their pick), is expected to select a quarterback. Still, nothing is clear a month out from the draft.
Do you think Travis Hunter will be the first wide out selected in the 2025 NFL Draft?
Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place